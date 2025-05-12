$5 Million Renovation Complete in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Feil Organization, a leading national real estate investment firm, today announced the completion of a $5 million renovation project at Galleria, a premier office complex in Metairie. In partnership with AGL Commercial Interiors and Landis Construction, these thoughtful renovations reimagined the building’s iconic grand atrium and common areas, drawing inspiration from its original 1980s grandeur while infusing it with modern design elements emphasizing functionality, sophistication and comfort.

“We’re thrilled to reintroduce Galleria, a space that reflects modern trends and the building’s historic character,” said Colette Wharton, Regional Director at the Feil Organization. “This renovation underscores our commitment to providing exceptional value and an unparalleled tenant experience. By modernizing key spaces while honoring the building’s architectural legacy, we’ve created an environment that fosters productivity, collaboration and long-term growth.”

The design vision for the lobby was to harmoniously blend the building’s original 1980s grandeur with contemporary design. The revitalized grand atrium seamlessly merges past and present, combining warm and cool finishes, updated lighting, and sleek stainless steel and glass elements. The result is a modern, timeless space that respects the building’s history while welcoming new tenants.

‘It was a pleasure working as a collaborative team with the Feil Organization on this project. We are pleased with the dramatic result of the transition from the 1980’s original design into a new modern space,” said Robin Roussel, Project Manager and Lead Designer at AGL Commercial Interiors.

In addition to the lobby, the project also included modernization and aesthetic upgrades to the parking garage, service, tower, and penthouse elevators by Pinnacle Elevator and TKE ensuring a seamless and welcoming experience throughout the building. The renovation also encompassed updates to the 7th and 8th floor common areas and restrooms, and a complete overhaul of the elevator systems—further enhancing the building’s modern, functional design.

Galleria, a 22-story, 466,110-square-foot class-A office building located at One Galleria Boulevard in Metairie, offers a variety of amenities including a fitness center, food service, an ATM, a car wash service, and on-site security and management.

Since January 2025, Feil has renewed approximately 16,000 square feet of space at Galleria, including 13,373 square feet with Humana and 2,412 square feet with the Jewish Endowment Foundation. Additionally, Retina Associates signed a new lease for 6,385 square feet. With these recent renewals and new tenants, Galleria continues to attract high-quality business further solidifying its position as a premier office destination in Metairie.

About the Feil Organization

The Feil Organization is a real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City with over 70 years of expertise. Feil’s diverse portfolio commands over 24 million square feet in industrial, commercial, and retail, over 5,000 residential properties, and thousands of acres of undeveloped land across the United States.