NEW ORLEANS — Five LSU System research projects across four campuses are receiving a combined $300,000 in support from Meta to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality technologies aimed at improving patient care, training future healthcare professionals and protecting vulnerable patients.

Three of the projects involve LSU Health New Orleans faculty and were selected through Meta’s invitation-only Open Source AI for Science initiative as part of a competitive collaboration. The projects bring together researchers from LSU in Baton Rouge, LSU Shreveport, LSU Health New Orleans and LSU Health Shreveport. Two involve researchers with the LSU College of the Coast & Environment in Baton Rouge, underscoring the LSU System’s multidisciplinary approach to solving complex healthcare challenges for Louisiana and beyond.

The funded projects focus on helping clinicians identify cancer treatment risks earlier, creating advanced virtual reality training environments for medical students and protecting critically ill infants through AI-powered monitoring technology.

- Sponsors -

“These projects demonstrate how LSU researchers are not just adapting to emerging technologies but helping define how AI and immersive learning tools can be safely and effectively applied to healthcare,” said Dr. David Guzick, senior vice chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans. “What makes this effort especially meaningful is the collaboration across our campuses. Physicians, scientists, engineers and computer scientists are all working together to develop solutions that can improve outcomes for patients and strengthen healthcare education for the next generation of providers.”

Bringing AI-Powered Coaching Into Medical Training

One project is transforming how healthcare professionals prepare for high-stakes clinical situations. Dr. Peter DeBlieux, assistant dean for advanced learning and simulation at LSU Health New Orleans, is collaborating with Dr. Felipe Fronchetti, assistant professor of computer science and engineering at LSU, and Dr. Kevin Lord, associate professor of pharmacology, biochemistry and experimental therapeutics at LSU Health New Orleans, to develop Communication Optimal pathway Procedural platform Environment Specific coaching (COPES), an advanced training platform that combines virtual reality, haptic simulation and artificial intelligence coaching.

The system allows medical students and residents to repeatedly practice complex procedures in realistic scenarios while receiving immediate feedback from an AI-powered virtual coach. In one prototype, trainees can insert a chest tube in a simulated combat field hospital while simultaneously communicating with a conscious and anxious patient. The project reflects a growing shift in healthcare education toward immersive technologies that allow clinicians to develop technical skills, decision-making abilities and communication techniques before encountering rare or high-risk situations in real patient settings.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

“In medicine, we used to learn by practicing on patients, but now we can practice before we ever touch one,” said DeBlieux. “An AI coach in virtual reality lets a young doctor rehearse a rare, high-stress procedure again and again, hear honest feedback and learn to speak with patients. This means better care when it matters most.”

Leveraging Environmental Expertise to Further Advance Health Outcomes

One funded project brings together Dr. Sagar Kansara, assistant professor of otolaryngology at LSU Health New Orleans, and Dr. Supratik Mukhopadhyay, professor of environmental sciences at the LSU College of the Coast & Environment with a joint appointment at the LSU Center for Computation & Technology, to develop AI tools that identify potentially preventable complications in patients undergoing surgery for head and neck cancer.

The researchers are creating interpretable AI models that move beyond simply predicting risk. Instead, the tools identify factors physicians can address before surgery, such as nutritional deficiencies or other modifiable conditions associated with complications, longer hospital stays and delayed treatment. According to LSU, one of the models uses four measurements to identify 91% of patients who subsequently experience longer-than-necessary hospital stays. By leveraging Meta’s open-source AI technologies, researchers can securely analyze clinical notes while keeping patient records within LSU’s protected environments. The goal is to provide surgeons with practical, actionable information that helps improve outcomes and potentially reduce delays in cancer treatment.

- Sponsors -

“AI is most valuable when it helps clinicians take action,” said Mukhopadhyay. “This work focuses on providing insights physicians can use to improve care before complications occur.”

Protecting Infants Through AI Monitoring

Another project aims to improve safety for premature and critically ill newborns who depend on breathing tubes to survive. Dr. Michael Dunham, professor of otolaryngology at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine and director of the Medical Innovation Design Studio at LSU Health New Orleans, is also partnering with Mukhopadhyay to create “Eyes-On,” an AI-powered monitoring system designed to detect potentially dangerous breathing tube displacement in infants as early as possible.

Using a camera-based system positioned beside a hospital crib, clinicians can identify a breathing tube on a touchscreen, allowing the technology to continuously monitor its position. The platform uses advanced AI models to observe movement and alert caregivers if the tube appears to move outside an expected range. The system processes video locally on a small processor beside the crib rather than transmitting data to cloud servers, so video never leaves the room, helping protect patient privacy while maintaining rapid monitoring capabilities. The researchers are working with Manning Family Children’s in New Orleans and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge to advance development of the technology.

“Losing an airway is one of the events we fear most in the neonatal intensive care unit,” said Dunham. “These infants cannot tell us when something is wrong, and our goal is to recognize the problem as early as possible so caregivers can respond right away.”

LSU – Advancing Innovation Through Systemwide Collaboration

Together, the projects illustrate how LSU’s academic, research and healthcare campuses are working collaboratively to address challenges across the continuum of care, from medical education and workforce development to cancer treatment and patient safety.

The LSU projects are part of a broader Meta initiative providing $2 million in grants to five U.S. universities, along with access to the company’s AI models and opportunities for direct research collaboration.