5 Deep-Water Ports Express Unity to Boost Trade

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – The five deep-water ports of the Lower Mississippi River (LMR) — Port of Greater Baton Rouge, Port of South Louisiana, Port of New Orleans, St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District, and Louisiana Gateway Port — have entered into a landmark agreement to engage Polaris Analytics & Consulting in the development of a collaborative marketing strategy aimed at increasing international trade, driving economic growth, attracting new business along with foreign direct investment and supporting Louisiana’s long-term economic development goals.

This strategic initiative, supported by Governor Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Ports and Waterways Investment Commission (LPWIC), will unify the strengths of one of the busiest and most diverse port complexes in the world, which moves over a half-billion tons annually, representing nearly 20% of all U.S. cargo volumes.

Polaris will lead a comprehensive scope of services that includes:

- Sponsors -

Assessing the strategic positioning of five ports; both individually and collectively;

Stakeholder engagement and competitive benchmarking;

Development of a unified value proposition;

Strategic marketing plan and execution roadmap;

The initiative builds on the March 2025 “Cargo Market Analysis and Strategy for the Lower Mississippi River Ports” report and aligns with the LPWIC and Louisiana Economic Development’s (LED) strategic goals.

Louisiana Economic Development

“This collaboration among our Lower Mississippi River ports is a powerful example of the kind of regional alignment and focus outlined in our new strategic plan,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. “By speaking with one voice and leveraging shared strengths, these ports are not only enhancing Louisiana’s global trade presence — they’re creating high-wage jobs, driving investment and positioning Louisiana to win on the world stage.”

Office of Multimodal Commerce

“Spanning 256 miles of the mighty Mississippi, Louisiana’s five Lower River ports form an unrivaled economic powerhouse,” said Julia Fisher Cormier, Commissioner of Office of Multimodal Commerce. “Each port brings distinct strengths, but together they operate as a unified force — driving global trade, fueling industry and positioning America as a dominant contender in the international marketplace. This level of strategic collaboration is not just unprecedented — it’s the competitive edge Louisiana needs to transform our river corridor into one of the most formidable port complexes in the world.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Each port’s leadership expressed strong support for the collaboration.

Port of Greater Baton Rouge

“This collaborative marketing strategy amongst Louisiana’s deepwater ports on the Mississippi River will harness the collective strength of these vital maritime hubs, amplifying their reach and appeal,” said Jay Hardman, Executive Director of the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. “By uniting resources, our ports can attract broader trade opportunities, enhance visibility, and position ourselves as a unified, efficient gateway for global commerce. Together, we create a more powerful, interconnected presence that drives economic growth not only for Louisiana but the entire United States.”

Port of South Louisiana

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment for the Port of South Louisiana and our fellow Lower Mississippi River ports. By aligning our strategic outreach, we’re not just marketing our capabilities – we’re redefining how global industries perceive Louisiana’s logistics landscape,” Brian Cox, Interim Executive Director of the Port of South Louisiana. “This initiative empowers us to present a cohesive, compelling narrative that reflects our shared strengths and future ambitions.”

- Sponsors -

Port of New Orleans

“This Cooperative Endeavor Agreement represents more than a marketing initiative; it’s a shared commitment to collaboration, unity, and a long-term vision for Louisiana’s economic future,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans. “By aligning our efforts, we are speaking with one strong, unified voice to elevate Louisiana’s role in global trade and logistics. Together, we are proud to take this important step forward as partners.”

St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District

“As the only port that features the only slack water slip on the lower Mississippi, this study will give great insight into the role not only the St. Bernard Port plays, but also the roles of the other ports,” said Drew Heaphy, Executive Director of St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District. “Furthermore, transitioning from the original joint study to a marketing study will highlight the collaborative efforts of each port and illuminate what is involved in those efforts. The Lower Mississippi River ports are working together to move Louisiana forward.”

Louisiana Gateway Port

“This unprecedented collaboration among the Lower Mississippi River ports marks a transformative step for Louisiana’s maritime future. At Louisiana Gateway Port, we are proud to be part of a unified marketing strategy that not only amplifies our individual strengths but also positions the entire region as a premier destination for global trade and investment,” Charles Tillotson, Executive Director of the Louisiana Gateway Port. “By aligning our marketing efforts, we’re sending a clear message to the world: Louisiana is open for business, united in purpose and ready to lead in international commerce.”