$5.9M FastSites Investment Boosts Port of Vinton Expansion

VINTON, La. – Louisiana Economic Development has finalized a $5.9 million FastSites investment to accelerate infrastructure improvements at the Port of Vinton site in Calcasieu Parish, strengthening the state’s ability to maintain competitiveness for major projects.

“This project at the Port of Vinton demonstrates how FastSites moves sites from planning to progress by putting critical infrastructure in place when it’s needed. With industrial activity already underway, this investment ensures Louisiana is ready to support new growth, keep projects on track and compete for future investment,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

The state’s investment will support construction of a 600-foot-long by 50-foot-wide barge berth, including a steel sheet pile bulkhead, access drive and pile-supported concrete crane platform. Infrastructure improvements will enhance marine access for existing port customers and increase capacity by an estimated 20 barges per year.

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“By expanding marine infrastructure and increasing site readiness, we are creating new opportunities for industry while strengthening our ability to serve both existing and future port users. This investment helps position Port of Vinton for long-term growth and reinforces Southwest Louisiana’s role as a competitive destination for industrial development,” said Jerry Merchant, President of the Vinton Harbor & Terminal District.

The Port of Vinton site is a publicly owned, shallow-water port strategically positioned to support port-driven industry and logistics activity in Southwest Louisiana. Located near the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and Interstate 10, the port offers 14 available tracts totaling more than 600 acres zoned for light and heavy industrial use.

The FastSites investment will also advance site development and infrastructure improvements needed to support Aclara Resources’ $277 million heavy rare earth separation facility, advancing the project timeline by approximately two years.

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“Louisiana’s ability to operate at the speed of business has been a major advantage for this project. The FastSites investment is helping accelerate critical site infrastructure, which allowed our team to submit our air permit application ahead of schedule and maintain strong project momentum. It also gives us an opportunity to engage the community earlier and provide meaningful insight into our facility and operations at a pace we’re extremely encouraged by,” said Alonso Guzman, U.S. Chief Financial Officer of Aclara.

Site preparation has already begun and the project is expected to be completed by early 2028.

“This project reflects the intent behind the Legislature’s creation of the Site Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Fund. What makes it especially impactful is the speed and coordination between the public and private sectors to identify a critical need and deliver a solution that will create lasting benefits for Southwest Louisiana,” said Mike Reese, Louisiana State Senator.

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“The Aclara Project is not only a great addition to the Vinton Port along with the Vinton Community but a critical asset to our country as well,” said Les Farnum, Louisiana State Representative.

As part of the FastSites program, the Port of Vinton investment is structured to return capital to the state as development moves forward. The Cooperative Endeavor Agreement outlines a repayment schedule beginning in January 2027 and concluding March 31, 2028. This model allows Louisiana to reinvest those funds into future site and infrastructure projects, creating a sustainable pipeline of development-ready sites statewide.

“This groundbreaking represents another strategic investment in the long-term growth and diversification of Southwest Louisiana’s industrial economy. As a designated Louisiana FastSite, the Port of Vinton demonstrates the value of proactive infrastructure investment and site readiness in attracting industrial development aligned directly with the priorities outlined in the Accelerate SWLA strategic plan. This project is a strong example of what can be accomplished when local, regional and state partners work together with a shared vision for growth,” said Scott Walker, President and CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance.

About FastSites

FastSites is a Louisiana Economic Development initiative designed to transform land and existing infrastructure into project-ready sites that position Louisiana to compete for new economic development opportunities. Backed by the $150 million Site Investment and Infrastructure Fund created by Act 365 of the 2025 Regular Legislative Session, FastSites supports proactive site development by investing in infrastructure, due diligence and other readiness activities that reduce time, risk and cost for future projects. Learn more at: OpportunityLouisiana.com/FastSites.