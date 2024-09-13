45th Annual Tulane Business Forum Talks Innovation, Trade and Economic Resilience

New Orleans – The Tulane Association of Business Alumni will host its 45th annual forum, “Powering the Wave: Innovation, Trade and Economic Resilience,” featuring a group of renowned industry leaders who will address economic growth specifically in the areas of energy, finance, international trade, hospitality, and artificial intelligence.

This year’s forum features keynote speakers Dan R. Brouillette, president and CEO of the Edison Electric Institute and former U.S. Secretary of Energy (Washington, DC), John M. Hairston, president and CEO of Hancock Whitney and D. Shane Loper, president of Hancock Whitney Bank (both of Gulfport, MS).

Brouillette will discuss ongoing efforts in transforming the energy landscape in the United States and the investments necessary to enhance the resilience, reliability and sustainability of the electric grid. Highlights will include clean energy and sustainability, grid modernization, innovative partnerships and technologies, and regulatory and policy advocacy.

Hairston and Loper will present Hancock Whitney Bank’s perspectives on the current economic environment, markets and industries in the region, areas of opportunity, and thoughts on resiliency within businesses.

The forum is generously hosted by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, underwritten by Entergy Louisiana, LLC/Entergy New Orleans, LLC (ELL/ENOL), and sponsored by the Tulane Association of Business Alumni. It will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at La Nouvelle Orléans Ballroom at the convention center.

Presenters will include Marcus V. Brown, executive vice president and general counsel of Entergy Corporation and chair of the Superbowl LIX Committee (New Orleans) who will touch on the role of the Super Bowl Host Committee as well as the potential economic impact on the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.

Kim M. Boyle, vice-managing partner at Phelps Dunbar LLP and Christopher K. Ralston, partner at Phelps Dunbar LLP (both of New Orleans) will talk about the current state of the law considering the recent pronouncement by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that noncompetition agreements are invalid, and the legal challenges and legislative responses that have followed the FTC’s action. They will also discuss the response of employers and various industries, regardless of if the FTC’s position is upheld.

Paulo Goes, dean of the A. B. Freeman School of Business (New Orleans) will facilitate a panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it is transforming the business landscape, revolutionizing industries, and reshaping the way organizations operate. Panelists will include Clifford H. Farrah, chief strategy office of Accenture Global Corporate Strategy & Growth(Portland, ME); Steve Idoux, president-partner of Lockton Dunning Benefits (Dallas, TX); and Todd Marshall, vice president-CIO of Pool Corporation (Covington, LA).

Janine M. Mansour, director of trade development for The Port of New Orleans, will moderate a panel of seasoned industry leaders who will share their invaluable insights on navigating the complexities of international trade amidst evolving global dynamics. Topics to be discussed include supply chain disruptions and risk mitigation, technological innovations, and geopolitical considerations. Panelists will include Milind Balaji, vice president of global supply chain at Intervision Foods (Atlanta, GA); Todd Fuller, president of Associated Terminals (Convent, LA); David W. Kearney, CEO of Precision Terminal Logistics, LLC /The Kearney Companies, Inc.(New Orleans); and Matthew Mancheski, CFO of T. Parker Host (Avondale, LA).

The Tulane Association of Business Alumni of the A. B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University represents over 25,000 alumni worldwide, and the forum is its marquee event. Each year, the forum features speakers of national and international acclaim who address a variety of general business topics.

Forum registration, which includes continental breakfast and lunch, is $275 for the public and $200 for Tulane alumni. Accountants can earn 5.0 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits; engineers can earn 5.0 Professional Development Hour (PDH) credits; and attorneys can earn 3.25 general Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits by joining the forum.

For more information on how to register, visit https://freeman.tulane.edu/tulane-business-forum