45 New Orleans Adams & Reese Lawyers Honored

NEW ORLEANS – The national law firm of Adams and Reese has announced that 148 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of “Best Lawyers in America®” including 50 from its Louisiana offices. Of those, 45 are based in the firm’s New Orleans office, while the Baton Rouge office accounted for the remaining five.

The New Orleans attorneys make up nearly one-third of Adams and Reese’s nationwide honorees and 90 percent of its Louisiana selections. Their practice areas include admiralty and maritime law, commercial litigation, mass tort and class action defense, product liability litigation, and employment and labor law, among others.

Attorneys listed in Best Lawyers in America are recognized in two categories: “Best Lawyers,” for those with 10 or more years of practice, and “Ones to Watch,” for attorneys with less than a decade of experience. Among the 45 honorees in New Orleans, 40 were named Best Lawyers and five were included in the Ones to Watch category.

“Best Lawyers in America” was first published in 1983 and is recognized as the oldest peer-review legal rankings publication in the U.S. Its annual listings are based on millions of confidential evaluations from attorneys across the country, with honorees representing the top five percent of the profession.

Adams and Reese “Best Lawyers” in New Orleans

Richard Aguilar – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Banking and Finance; Litigation – Bankruptcy; Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions; Litigation – Real Estate; Litigation – Trusts and Estates

Gregg Barrios – Admiralty and Maritime Law

Mark Beebe – Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Antitrust; Litigation – Securities

Phil Bergeron – Health Care Law

Charlie Cerise – Admiralty and Maritime Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Environmental; Oil and Gas Law; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Robin Cheatham – Banking and Finance Law; Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Financial Services Regulation Law

Chris D’Amour – Insurance Law

Johnny Domiano – Admiralty and Maritime Law; Commercial Litigation

John Duck – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; International Mergers and Acquisitions

Brooke Duncan – Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management

Richard Eason – Personal Injury Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants; Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

Phil Franco – Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Real Estate

Kirk Gasperecz – Insurance Law

Charlie Gay – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Matt Guy – Admiralty and Maritime Law; Construction Law; Litigation – Insurance; Personal Injury Litigation

Lisa Hedrick – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Chris Kane – Administrative / Regulatory Law; Economic Development Law

Ed Laizer – Admiralty and Maritime Law; Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Leslie Lanusse – Employment Law – Management; Insurance Law; Litigation – Labor and Employment

Frank Liantonio – Admiralty and Maritime Law; Energy Law; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Oil and Gas Law

Kellen Mathews – Administrative/Regulatory Law; Commercial Litigation; Government Contracts; Labor Law – Management

Don McKinney – Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Health Care; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Bob Nolan – Oil and Gas Law; Personal Injury Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Lee Reid – Economic Development Law; Education Law

Jeff Richardson – Appellate Practice; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation

Jim Rogers – Admiralty and Maritime Law; Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Insurance

Debbie Rouen – Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Liz Roussel – Commercial Litigation; Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management

Leigh Ann Schell – Appellate Practice; Energy Law

Paige Sensenbrenner – Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Phil Sherman – Corporate Law; Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law; Real Estate Law

Tyson Shofstahl – Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Ron Sholes – Arbitration; Environmental Law; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation

Mark Spansel – Admiralty and Maritime Law; Litigation – Environmental

Martin Stern – Appellate Practice; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Mark Surprenant – Commercial Litigation; Environmental Law; Litigation – Environmental; Personal Injury Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Lauren Tafaro – Commercial Litigation; Employment Law – Management

Roland Vandenweghe – Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation

David Wolf – Public Finance Law

Laurie Young – Admiralty and Maritime Law; Commercial Litigation

Adams and Reese “Ones to Watch” in New Orleans

Taylor Brett – Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Environmental; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation

Mark Chaney – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation

Alex Lamb – Litigation – Labor and Employment

Harper Street – Personal Injury Litigation

Billy Wright – Commercial Litigation; Education Law; Insurance Law; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation

Adams and Reese “Best Lawyers” in Baton Rouge

Rob Rieger – Communications Law; Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law; Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)

Bill Shea – Insurance Law

Adams and Reese “Ones to Watch” in Baton Rouge

Chris Joseph – Construction Law; Litigation – Construction

Taylor LeDuff – Commercial Litigation; Insurance Law

Katelin Varnado – Construction Law; Litigation – Construction

About Adams and Reese

Founded in New Orleans in 1951, Adams and Reese is one of the largest law firms in the nation and is included among the AmLaw 200, NLJ 500, and Law360 Top 400 firms. Adams and Reese has more than 320 attorneys and advisors across 10 states (Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas) and Washington, D.C.