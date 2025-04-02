43rd Annual Sugarplum Ball Raises $1.6M

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On the evening of March 29, friends and supporters of Manning Family Children’s celebrated the 43rd annual Sugarplum Ball, themed “Beneath a Sapphire Sky”, which commemorated the hospital’s 70-year anniversary. The annual black-tie fundraiser, presented by LEMOINE, raised an extraordinary $1.6M in support of Manning Family Children’s vital mission to provide expert care for every child, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

Co-Chairs Marcie Gardner and Holt Kolb led a Host Committee of more than 100 members in planning the event and raising funds to support the long-serving mission of Manning Family Children’s, which proudly delivers expert pediatric care for all children, regardless of ability to pay. Working alongside the 2025 Sugarplum Ball Co-Chairs, Auction Chairs Annie Gonzalez and Dorian Stone and Food Chairs Meg Baldwin and Mary Martin Roth, helped plan an evening to remember.

“Sugarplum Ball highlights the unwavering generosity of our community in helping Manning Family Children’s deliver on our mission every single day,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, president and CEO of Manning Family Children’s. “As we celebrate 70 years of caring for kids this year, the impact of the 43rd annual Sugarplum Ball will help advance our mission to deliver the highest level of pediatric care as the region’s only comprehensive children’s hospital.”

Top sponsors and patrons kicked off the evening at the Champagne Supernova VIP party presented by the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation. Cuisine was provided by Ralph Brennan Catering from Café NOMA, Napoleon House, and Ralph’s on the Park along with entertainment by NOLA String Quartet to get the festivities started. During the VIP party, Fragoso led a second line of hospital patients, along with the help of LCMC Health CEO, Greg Feirn, and LCMC Health President of Hospital Services and UMC President and CEO, John Nickens. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser joined Fragoso on stage to present the hospital with an official state proclamation honoring its 70-year legacy and impact, and new chapter as Manning Family Children’s. Archie Manning and Cooper Manning, representing the family, were recognized as part of the special moment.

Top sponsors of the 43rd annual Sugarplum Ball included LEMOINE, Bernhard, The Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, LSU Health New Orleans Department of Pediatrics, Clement Building Company, Compass One Healthcare, Deloitte, First Horizon Bank, Humana, Marye and John Nickens, Mardi Gras World and River City Venues and Supreme Auto Group.

“Holt and I were honored to help deliver a truly memorable experience while raising vital funds for Manning Family Children’s,” said Gardner. “Our community’s continued dedication and generosity ensures that every child has access to the extraordinary care they deserve, right here at home, and we are proud and grateful for what was accomplished this year.”

The 11-piece band Blue Rhythm got the party moving inside on the Bernhard Stage from 7-11 p.m. Guests also enjoyed delicious food from more than 40 local restaurants, signature cocktails and beer provided by Crescent Crown, the Sazerac Company and Goldring Family Foundation and wine from Republic National Distributing Company.

A memorable silent auction, which brought in more than $150,000, featured hundreds of items including unique artwork, fine jewelry, vacation packages, a first-of-its kind football signed by three generations of Mannings, and more. Surrounded by elegant, themed décor and characters who brought the majestic theme to life, patrons also took a chance at the $50,000 Lucky Stars Cash Raffle presented by the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation. The winner was announced on stage at 9:30 p.m., followed by a special singing performance by Manning Family Children’s patient, 11-year-old Ryder, who spent 145 days in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit after his premature birth.

“Sugarplum Ball is more than a celebration, it’s a testament to the collective power of our community,” added Kolb. “This year’s ball not only raised vital funds, but also created lasting memories and we traveled ‘Beneath a Sapphire Sky’ for the children of our region.”

About Manning Family Children’s

Manning Family Children’s is a 263-bed, non-profit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Manning Family Children’s offers a comprehensive array of specialized pediatric services in Louisiana and the Gulf South. In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, Children’s operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Children’s offers primary care at 14 convenient locations, along with a network of statewide pediatric affiliations. Children’s is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital. Learn more at manningchildren’s.org.