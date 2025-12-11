40th American Italian Sports Gala Announced

NEW ORLEANS — The American Italian Cultural Center has announced the full slate of honorees for the 40th Annual Louisiana American Italian Sports Hall of Fame Gala, scheduled for Jan. 31 at the JW Marriott on Canal Street.

The anniversary event will mark four decades of recognizing Italian American achievement while raising funds for the center’s cultural programming and its academic and athletic scholarships.

“The date is set, and we are proud to announce an exceptional group of honorees for this milestone anniversary,” said Frank Maselli, chairman of the American Italian Cultural Center. “For forty years, this Gala has recognized individuals whose achievements embody the pride, values, and heritage of our American-Italian community. This year’s honorees are extraordinary, and this tradition continues to hold deep meaning for so many.”

Italian Americans have long played a prominent role in American sports, from boxing rings to football fields. Louisiana’s own John “Zeke” Bonura, a former MLB first baseman, and Tony Sardisco, an NFL offensive guard who served as the first captain of the inaugural Patriots team, are among the notable athletes with local Italian American roots.

In addition to honoring Italian American leaders, the gala serves as a key fundraising and engagement platform for the American Italian Cultural Center, a local nonprofit that promotes heritage through museum exhibits, language instruction, cultural programs, travel services and event space rental in New Orleans.

2026 Inductees

This year’s inductees are John J. Hazard IV and Nicholas P. Hazard. Additional award recipients include Zach Fradella, receiving the Buddy “D” Media Award; Dr. George Chimento, recipient of the Dr. John Adriani Medical Award; Councilman Joseph I. Giarrusso III, receiving the Joseph I. Giarrusso Civic Award; and Anthony Russo, recipient of the Joseph Maselli Heritage Award. Joey Dee & The Starliters will receive the Louis Prima Arts & Entertainment Award. A national honoree will be named later.

Programming and Tickets

The program will feature special appearances by former NFL quarterback Vince Ferragamo, as well as performances by Deana Martin, daughter of Dean Martin, and Joey Dee & The Starliters. Devin Bartolotta of WWL-TV will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Gala will begin with a silent auction at 5:00 p.m. followed by a cocktail reception from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner and the awards ceremony will take place from 6:30p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attire is cocktail or semi-formal.

Tickets range from $200 for AICC members to $225 for silver tickets and $275 for gold tickets. A Gold Sponsorship Table is available for $3,000.

About the American Italian Cultural Center

Founded in 1978, the American Italian Cultural Center is dedicated to celebrating, preserving and sharing the story of Italian and Sicilian heritage in New Orleans. Its programming includes exhibitions, events, language instruction and community outreach, along with scholarships for college-bound high school students.