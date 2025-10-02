SULPHUR, La (press release) – 4-Horn Industrial, a provider of industrial equipment rentals, sales, and contractor supplies for the petrochemical, refinery, pipeline and construction industries, announced the opening of its newest branch in Sulphur, Louisiana. Located at 2203 Industrial Dr. (Bldg. 6500), the facility features a spacious, fully-fenced laydown yard, a well-equipped warehouse and ample office space designed to support the company’s ongoing growth. Strategically positioned just nine miles west of downtown Lake Charles, the company shares the new site provides convenient access to the Gulf Coast’s industrial corridor, enabling faster response times and improved delivery logistics.

With established branches in Beaumont, Houston and Austin, the Sulphur location becomes 4-Horn Industrial’s fourth branch and represents a key milestone in the company’s growth along the Gulf Coast. Operations at the new branch will be led by Vice President of Operations Lee Smith.

“The expansion into Sulphur reflects the growing demand from our customers and our commitment to being where they need us most,” said Rhett Lasserre, CEO of 4-Horn Industrial, in a release about the expansion. “This new branch allows us to shorten response times, strengthen our fleet availability, and continue delivering the 24/7 support that sets 4-Horn Industrial apart. We’re ready to hit the ground running.”

The company shares that the Sulphur branch will stock a comprehensive inventory of industrial equipment, including manlifts, compressors, forklifts, compaction equipment, pneumatic tools, welders, light towers, and general contractor supplies. Customers can rely on 4-Horn Industrial for rental, purchase, and service solutions tailored to projects ranging from general construction and municipal infrastructure to pipeline and industrial development.

“We are ready to grow,” said Lee Smith, vice president of operations. “4-Horn Industrial has built a strong reputation in the Beaumont and Golden Triangle markets. Expanding into Sulphur reinforces our regional network and gives customers across Louisiana faster access to the equipment and expertise they need to succeed.”