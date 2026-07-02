$4.24M Boutique Hotel Proposed on Gravier Street

NEW ORLEANS – A $4.24 million renovation has been proposed to convert four historic buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) into a nine-suite boutique hotel, advancing another adaptive reuse project in downtown New Orleans.

According to a recently filed building permit, the project would renovate the interconnected properties at 518-526 Gravier St. while preserving the existing historic structures. Plans call for the addition of an elevator, two stairwells and nine hotel suites across four floors.

The proposal represents the latest example of adaptive reuse in the CBD where older commercial buildings continue to be redeveloped for hospitality and mixed-use purposes. The Downtown Development District said the project would add new visitor accommodations while preserving the historic buildings for continued use.

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The hotel conversion has been under review for more than a year. Records from the city’s Historic District Landmarks Commission show the project received approvals in 2025 for the renovation of four contributing mixed-use buildings for hotel use, with Studio Rise LLC listed as the applicant and WESTCEMS Corp. as the property owner at the time of the review. The recently filed building permit advances the proposed hotel conversion.

Broader Downtown Reinvestment

The Gravier Street project joins a series of boutique hotel and adaptive reuse developments underway in downtown New Orleans as developers continue to repurpose historic commercial properties for hospitality uses.

Recent projects have included office building renovations, conversions and new hospitality developments as investors seek to modernize historic properties while preserving their architectural character.

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Corporate Realty’s 2025 Greater New Orleans Office Market Report described 2025 as a potential turning point for downtown real estate investment, citing renewed capital flowing into existing properties and forecasting additional building sales and reinvestment in 2026.