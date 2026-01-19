3rd Coast Venture Summit Returns

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village’s 3rd Coast Venture Summit will return March 10–12 convening national investors, founders, and ecosystem builders in New Orleans for a focused look at where the next wave of venture-scale companies is being built.

Produced by The Idea Village during New Orleans Entrepreneurship Week, the summit is one of the only venture convenings dedicated specifically to the Gulf South — an increasingly active region spanning future energy, industrial and infrastructure technology, logistics, maritime innovation, and applied AI. Founded in 2000, The Idea Village has played a central role in the region’s startup ecosystem for more than two decades, supporting more than 23,700 entrepreneurs and helping generate more than $2 billion in regional economic impact.

Once overlooked by coastal capital, the Gulf South is now drawing sustained investor attention. Recent national research from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center ranks the New Orleans metro area No. 14 among America’s Top 20 Entrepreneurial Growth MSAs, reflecting a broader shift toward emerging markets with lower burn rates, deeper technical talent, and closer proximity to real-world customers.

- Sponsors -

3rd Coast Venture Summit Focuses Capital on the Gulf South

“The Gulf South is no longer a flyover market for venture capital,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village. “Founders here are building durable, revenue-driven companies in sectors that matter to the economy. The 3rd Coast Venture Summit is where investors come to understand and access that opportunity.”

Over three days, the event will feature programming designed to drive connections and actionable insights, including expert-led panels, curated networking, and startup showcases. Sessions will focus on where capital is flowing and why, with topics including:

2026 outlook for emerging venture capital trends

Applied and Vertical AI, with an emphasis on data advantage

Deep-tech intelligence across supply, logistics and other frontier sectors

Regional density and deal flow, and what investors miss when they stay concentrated on the West and East coasts

Capital efficiency and scale, examining how companies in frontier and growth markets are building durable businesses with less burn

From Flyover Market to Venture Case Study

“Silicon Valley has long been the center of startup activity, but the ‘growth at all costs’ era is coming to an end,” said Andrew Albert, programs director for The Idea Village. “Investors are rediscovering the advantages of regional ecosystems where capital, incumbents, and real-world problems intersect, and the Gulf South is a prime example of how geography can strengthen venture outcomes rather than limit them.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The summit builds on The Idea Village’s year-round accelerator programs, which guide startups from the idea stage through venture capital rounds, and reflects the organization’s broader mission to cultivate a robust, inclusive, and future-driven startup economy across New Orleans and the Gulf South.

The 3rd Coast Venture Summit positions New Orleans as both a convening ground and a case study, offering investors front-row access to founders operating at the intersection of technology, industry, and the future of the U.S. economy. More details, including registration information, are available at www.3rdCoastVentureSummit.com.