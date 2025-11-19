$38M Scott Gift Caps Xavier Centennial

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana has announced a $38 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This transformative investment is Scott’s second major gift to Xavier. She awarded Xavier $20 million in 2020 in recognition of the University’s national impact as the only historically Black and Catholic institution in the United States.

This new gift will directly support the goals outlined in the Centennial Capital Campaign, particularly the University’s commitment to enhancing affordability, expanding student support, and strengthening pathways for students to thrive academically, socially, and professionally.

A Milestone Moment in Xavier’s Centennial Year

The donation arrives at the culmination of an extraordinary Centennial year—one defined by strong alumni engagement, heightened national recognition, and growing philanthropic momentum. Homecoming drew thousands back to campus, and Xavier’s academic and service achievements in STEM, the health sciences, the arts, and social justice earned continued national attention. That groundswell of support is helping propel the University into its next century.

“This generous gift from MacKenzie Scott fills us with profound gratitude,” said Dr. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana. “To receive such an investment near the close of our Centennial year is both humbling and inspiring. These funds will enable us to expand our affordability initiatives, which directly support talented students from diverse backgrounds. Ms. Scott’s belief in Xavier’s mission strengthens our resolve to carry forward the legacy of Saint Katharine Drexel and prepare future generations to lead with truth, justice, and service. This gift affirms who we are—and who we are becoming—at a pivotal moment in our history.”

XOCOM Advances Toward Accreditation

The momentum of the Centennial year has also been reflected in major developments in medical education. During Homecoming week, Xavier and Ochsner Health unveiled key updates on the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine (XOCOM), including the announcement of its founding associate deans and confirmation that the new medical school has achieved candidate status from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education.

The designation moves XOCOM closer to preliminary accreditation and positions it to become the only HBCU medical school in the Gulf South.

The new leadership team—spanning academic affairs, clinical programs, research, health equity, student affairs, and administration—represents a joint faculty of more than 200 Xavier and Ochsner members who will guide XOCOM’s curriculum, shared governance, and research priorities. Supporting the college’s launch, Xavier also established an Office of Community Empowerment, expanded its student success infrastructure, and created divisions for marketing, communications, and operations.

XOCOM’s curriculum focuses on early community immersion, health equity and emerging medical technologies. Founding Dean Dr. Leonardo Seoane said the college builds on Xavier’s long-standing pipeline of African American medical graduates and aims to help address the nation’s physician shortage and Louisiana’s workforce needs.

Homecoming week also included the first Dr. J.W. Carmichael Symposium and the launch of the Dr. J.W. Carmichael Jr. Premedical Society, a new giving effort supporting mentorship and premedical programs named for the educator who established Xavier’s premedical track.

Positioning Xavier for its Second Century

As the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic university, Xavier enters its second century with a national reputation for excellence in STEM and the health sciences. It remains one of the country’s leading producers of African American medical graduates and pharmacists — a pipeline the University plans to expand through new programs, research investments and broader student support.

Founded in 1925 by Saint Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, Xavier has grown far beyond its original mission to offer programs across the arts, sciences, business, education and political science. The University is preparing for its next century by building on that foundation, combining rigorous academics with hands-on research, service learning and mentorship that connects students with faculty and alumni leaders.