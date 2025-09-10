36th New Orleans Film Festival Highlights Films

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) has announced its Closing Night, Centerpiece and additional Spotlight Films for the 36th annual, Oscar®- qualifying New Orleans Film Festival (NOFF), taking place in-person October 23-27 and virtually October 23- November 2 through the NOFF Virtual Cinema (available globally).

All Access Passes, Six Film Passes, Student/Teacher Passes and Virtual Passes are now available for purchase, with Individual tickets on sale to NOFS members September 25 (12 PM CST) and general public on October 2 (12 PM CST). To view the complete NOFF film guide, visit neworleansfilmsociety.org/lineup-events.

NOFF’s Closing Night Film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (dir. Rian Johnson, prod. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Katie McNeill), is the third installment of the Oscar-nominated Knives Out film series starring Daniel Craig as world-renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), returning for his most dangerous case yet. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last week.

- Sponsors -

The festival’s Centerpiece Film is Jay Kelly, the latest from acclaimed director Noah Baumbach. Fresh off premieres at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals, where it drew ecstatic acclaim, the film stars George Clooney in a career-defining turn as legendary movie star Jay Kelly who is joined by his loyal manager Ron (Adam Sandler) as he embarks on an unexpectedly profound journey across Europe that blurs the line between public persona and private truth.

Other high-profile Spotlight Films announced include Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On?, which follows Alex (Will Arnett), who seeks new purpose in the New York comedy scene as he navigates a divorce from wife Tess (Laura Dern); Hedda from director Nia DaCosta and starring Tessa Thompson in the titular role; and HIKARI’s Rental Family, starring recent Oscar winner Brendan Fraser.

“These films represent some of the most buzzed about titles of this year’s awards season,” said Clint Bowie, artistic director of the New Orleans Film Society. “We’re excited to share these titles in New Orleans fresh from festivals like Venice, Toronto and New York.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

The festival also unveiled 16 features and shorts that will screen out of competition in a Special Presentations section, representing festival favorites, notable new voices and films with deep connections to the city. Highlights include:

World premiere of Shelby (dir. Daniel Fiore), which follows one Louisiana man’s adventures underwater logging and treasure hunting.

North American premiere of In Hell With Ivo (dir. Kristina Nikolova), a profile of provocative Bulgarian queer artist and songwriter Ivo Dimchev.

- Sponsors -

Lovers (dir. Taylor McFadden), executive produced by Nathaniel Rateliff, follows two women who return to their hometown for the funeral of a friend and includes New Orleans–based musician Sabina McCalla in a supporting role. *Special performance by Rateliff at screening.

Two films presented in partnership with the New Orleans Video Access Center (NOVAC) as part of a film training and mentorship program focusing on stories related to Black maternal health in Louisiana: Nô Médsinn: Go Back and Get It (dir. Kiersten “Gillette” TâLéigh Ifákẹ́mi Ọláyínká Adéọlá Gillette-Pierce, MSPH) and Orí (dir. Ausinikka).

The complete list of Special Presentations are included below.

NOFF 2025 will take place at many of New Orleans’ top venues, including The Broad Theater, Contemporary Art Center, The Prytania Theatre, The Mahalia Jackson Theater, The Historic New Orleans Collection and the New Orleans Jazz Museum, plus virtually October 23- November 2 through the NOFF Virtual Cinema (available globally).

Closing Night Film

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | dir. Rian Johnson, prod. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Katie McNeill, 141min, United States – In this third installment in the Knives Out film series, world-renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet. The ensemble cast also includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

Centerpiece Film

Jay Kelly | dir. Noah Baumbach, prod. Noah Baumbach, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, 132min, United States – George Clooney stars as famous movie star Jay Kelly, who embarks on an unexpectedly profound journey through Europe with his devoted manager, Ron (Adam Sandler). Along the way, both men confront the choices they’ve made, relationships with loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind. The film includes strong supporting performances from Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Riley Keough, and Emily Mortimer (who also co-wrote the script).

Spotlight Films

Hedda | dir. Nia DaCosta, prod.Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Gabrielle Nadig, Nia DaCosta, Tessa Thompson, 107min, United States – From writer/director Nia DaCosta comes a provocative, modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Hedda (Tessa Thompson) finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life. Over the course of one charged night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt—pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal. The film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last week, also stars Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, Nicholas Pinnock and Nina Hoss.

Is This Thing On? | dir. Bradley Cooper, prod. Bradley Cooper, Weston Middleton, Kris Thykier, Will Arnett, 124 min, United States – As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family-forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form. The film features Bradley Cooper, Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, and Ciarán Hinds and Scott Icenogle in supporting roles. The film will have its world premiere as the Closing Night selection at the New York Film Festival just before NOFF.

Rental Family | dir. HIKARI, prod. Eddie Vaisman, p.g.a., Julia Lebedev, p.g.a., HIKARI, p.g.a., Shin Yamaguchi, p.g.a. 103min, Japan, United States – Set in modern-day Tokyo, Rental Family follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese “rental family” agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers. As he immerses himself in his clients’ worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. Confronting the moral complexities of his work, he rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the quiet beauty of human connection.

Special Presentations: Features

Amongst the Disquiet | dir. Marion Hoàng Ngọc Hill, 50min, United States – Made in collaboration with THAO and Marion Hoàng Ngọc Hill, Amongst the Disquiet, 2024, speaks to the ties that bind within a multigenerational Vietnamese family based in New Orleans. Through interwoven vignettes told through dialogue and songs, the film winds through the challenges, longings, and affections between family members.

Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt | dir. Tom Stern, prod. Neil Fellah, Tom Stern, Derrick Rossi, Scott Evans, Noa Durban, 109min, United States – Through exhaustive interviews, archival footage, cutting-edge animation and graphics, surreal reenactments, and more, we will make a film in the anarchic spirit of the band. It will be irreverent and funny, but also sincere and heartfelt at times as we get these post-punk rock legends to look back on their strange and extraordinary lives.

Everyone Is Lying to You For Money | dir. Ben McKenzie, prod. Giorgio Angelini, 90min, United States,El Salvador,United Kingdom – This documentary takes a gonzo dive into the most seductive scam of our time: crypto. Based on his New York Times bestseller “Easy Money,” actor-turned-sleuth Ben McKenzie traces crypto’s unsettling rise to cultural supremacy.

Finding Lucinda | dir. Joel Fendelman, prod. Liz McBee, 66min, United States – In search of their own artistic identity, aspiring singer-songwriter Ismay embarks on a road trip across the southern United States, delving into the people and places that shaped three-time Grammy winner Lucinda Williams’ early career.

Fucktoys | dir. Annapurna Sriram, prod. Timothy Petryni, 107min, United States – This campy, vividly pastel-colored romp follows a sex worker’s odyssey through Trashtown with her nonbinary friend to break a terrible curse that has befallen her. Winner of the Special Jury Prize at SXSW, the film features Big Freedia in a pivotal supporting role.

I Wish You All the Best | dir. Tommy Dorfman, prod. Tommy Dorfman, 92min, United States – A refreshingly modern coming-of-age story based on the best-selling book by Mason Deaver. Starring Corey Fogelmanis, Alexandra Daddario, Cole Sprouse, and Lena Dunham.

In Hell With Ivo | dir. Kristina Nikolova, prod. Kristina Nikolova, Georgi NIkolov, 79min, United States, Bulgaria – Bulgarian queer artist and songwriter Ivo Dimchev transforms personal and social hardship into provocative public and intimate spectacles, boldly exploring sexuality, identity, faith, and activism in a liberating celebration of queer visibility. North American Premiere.

A Life in Rhythm: The Ray Conniff Story | dir. Jonathan McHugh, prod. Tamara Conniff, 63min, United States – Grammy winner Ray Conniff is among the few musicians to have had a successful career that spanned 65 years, from his beginnings as a trombonist/arranger during the heyday of swing working with Bunny Berigan, Bob Crosby and Artie Shaw to his acclaim as the leader of his own orchestra and chorus.

Lovers | dir. Taylor McFadden, prod. Lavinia Jones Wright, John Hermann, 105min, United States – Two women return to their hometown for the funeral of a friend. They find themselves with their old community at the same old dive bar, and are reminded of the power of coming together through loss.

Luv Ya Bum! | dir. Sam Wainwright Douglas, David Hartstein, Andrew Miller, 84min, United States – In the ’70s, Houston was booming… except for the city’s woeful pro football team. The Oilers gambled on hiring Bum Phillips, an unconventional East Texas coach known for cowboy hats, ostrich boots, and folksy one-liners.

Magic Hour | dir. Katie Aselton, prod. Emily A. Neumann, 80min, United States – Erin and Charlie escape to the desert to navigate an unexpected and challenging new phase of their relationship.

Seeds | dir. Brittany Shyne, prod.Danielle Varga, Sabrina Schmidt Gordon, 123min, United States – A look into the lives of Black generational farmers, unveiling the challenges of maintaining legacy and the value of land ownership.

Shelby | dir. Daniel Fiore, prod. Daniel Fiore, Phil Claroni, 74min, United States – In the depths of the Louisiana swamps, a solitary man lives an extraordinary life of adventure and survival. This documentary unveils his mysterious world, filled with underwater logging, treasure hunting, and daring encounters with the wild. World Premiere.

Special Presentations: Shorts

Nô Médsinn: Go Back and Get It | dir. Kiersten “Gillette” TâLéigh Ifákẹ́mi Ọláyínká Adéọlá Gillette-Pierce, MSPH , prod. Samaiyah Z. Clayton, 13min, United States – Guided by ancestral memory, Gillette embarks on a transformative journey back to her roots in Baton Rouge. Her mission: to reclaim the sacred traditions of Black birthwork in Louisiana, striving against an increasingly oppressive climate. Presented in partnership with NOVAC as part of the program “Black Maternal Health in Louisiana.”

Orí | dir. Ausinikka, prod. Shari Wilson, 13min, United States – On the first day of an overnight custody order, a new mother and her doula reflect on the prophecy that foretold her daughter’s birth and the struggles that followed. Presented in partnership with NOVAC as part of the program “Black Maternal Health in Louisiana.”

The Patel Motel Story | dir. Brennan Robideaux, prod. Brennan Robideaux, Allison Bohl DeHart, Daniel Junge 13min, United States – The Patel Motel Story reveals how South Asian immigrants, led by one undocumented man’s journey from Gujarat, built a hotel empire—transforming American hospitality through resilience, identity, and belonging.

Sallie’s Ashes | dir. Brennan Robideaux, prod. Brennan Robideaux, Allison Bohl DeHart, Daniel Junge 40min, United States – Faced with terminal lung cancer, 80-year-old Sallie Smith rallies an unlikely team of fellow Alabama grandmas to fight for the removal of a toxic coal ash pit that threatens the waters of their beloved Mobile Bay.

The Smoker | dir. Alexa Economacos, prod. Alexa Economacos, Monique Avila, 19min, United States, Greece – Celeste and her best friends vacation on a Greek island post college graduation. Grappling with her virginity and nebulous future as a love triangle fractures the group, Celeste fixates on a mysterious local woman.

How to Attend NOFF 2025

Festival-goers can purchase an All Access Pass, good for all in-person and NOFF Virtual Cinema screenings, parties and events; or purchase individual tickets for each screening. All Access Passes are now available for purchase, with Individual tickets on sale to NOFS members on September 25 (12 PM CST) and general public on sale October 2 (12 PM CST) at neworleansfilmsociety.org.

The in-person screening schedule will be announced on October 6 at 12 PM CST, and screenings will take place at The Broad Theater, Contemporary Art Center (CAC), The Prytania Theatre, The Historic New Orleans Collection, New Orleans Jazz Museum and Mahalia Jackson Theater between October 23 – 27.

This year’s festival includes the return of a Main Festival Headquarters at the CAC, which will be open to the public. This festival hub will include the main NOFF box office, the CAC Warehouse Theater, the CAC Blackbox Theater, the new Lumen Productions Podcast Studio, a merchandise store, special events and activations, and more.

NOFF Virtual Cinema will run from October 23 – November 2, offering 115+ films from the festival lineup! Film lovers can buy a Virtual Pass to watch all films in the lineup throughout the festival; a Six Film Pass to watch any six films virtually or in-person or buy individual tickets for each virtual screening. Students and teachers can purchase a discounted pass for access to all virtual and in-person screenings.

New Orleans Film Society members receive $50 off of All Access passes, $3 off of in-person screening tickets, and $2 off of NOFF Virtual Cinema tickets. Become a member today and save with these great benefits! Sign up for membership here.

All festival transactions will be contactless; cash or check payments will not be accepted–– acceptable forms of payment include credit and debit cards, and Apple and Google Pay. Click here for more details.

Support for the 36th New Orleans Film Festival

The 36th New Orleans Film Festival’s Presenting sponsor is Andscape. Marquee sponsors include the Time-Picayune|Nola.com, MBS, BrightFrame Studios and Element. Producing sponsors include Gilead and The Helis Foundation. Feature sponsors include Dan Lucas Memorial Fund, Liberty Bank, MUBI, and Bergeron Automotive. Premiere sponsors include NBCU, Keslow Camera, LMP Productions, and Buffalo Trace Distillery. Supporting sponsors include BMI, UPM, Historic New Orleans Collection, Panavision, Seed & Spark, Leuchtturm.

Grantors include Film New Orleans, Arts New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Foundation’ LGBTQ Fund, New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Foundation, and JustFilms (Ford Foundation). Generous contributors include Reel South, Film Prize, Hampton Inn & Suites of New Orleans, Holiday Inn Express- St. Charles, The Lafayette New Orleans by Kasa, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Mockly, Crescent Canna, Fluere, Shake Shack.

Media partners include The New Orleans Advocate – Times-Picayune, 4WWL, Antigravity Magazine, New Orleans Magazine, WWNO,and WGSO.

The New Orleans Film Society and the 36th New Orleans Film Festival is supported by grants from the Film New Orleans; Arts New Orleans; New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Foundation (NOTCF); the Ford Foundation; the Greater New Orleans Foundation LGBTQ Fund.

About the New Orleans Film Society

The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, nurturing, and amplifying the diverse voices of filmmakers. We aim to facilitate conversations through film and film-related programming that inspire, educate, challenge, and entertain our audiences. Founded in 1989, NOFS produces the Oscar®-qualifying New Orleans Film Festival annually and invests year-round in building a vibrant film culture in the South to share transformative cinematic experiences with audiences, and connect dynamic filmmakers to career-advancing resources.

Year-round programming includes free and low-cost screenings for members and the broader community of cinephiles in New Orleans, a 20-year running French Film Festival featuring contemporary and classic French cinema, and filmmaker professional development programs created to nurture diverse voices in filmmaking in the American South. NOFS is a 501(c)(3) organization.

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Co., the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group, each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion and diversification of The Undefeated’s former platform. For more information, visit www.andscape.com.