NEW ORLEANS – Construction is underway on a new 30-unit affordable housing community being developed by Mission Properties Foundation and Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP) adjacent to the New Orleans Mission at 1122 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

The community will provide long-term affordable housing for individuals, many of whom have participated in programs at the New Orleans Mission and are ready to transition to independent living. The community is being constructed to FORTIFIED Multifamily Gold standards and will include 25 efficiency apartments and five one-bedroom apartments, along with indoor bicycle parking, laundry facilities, a leasing office and operational space for staff and programming.

The New Orleans Mission will continue to provide supportive services to residents, including vocational training and access to meals. This continued connection will help ease the transition to independent living while allowing Mission staff to maintain relationships with residents and provide support when needed.

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“Providing someone with an affordable place to live is an important step, but long-term stability often requires more than housing alone,” said David Bottner, CEO of the New Orleans Mission. “These apartment homes will give residents the opportunity to live independently while remaining connected to the services and support they have come to know and trust. Having that support just steps from their front door will help set residents up for long-term success.”

30-Unit Affordable Housing Underway in Central City. Rendering image provided by Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, Inc.

GCHP and Mission Properties Foundation previously partnered in 2015 to redevelop the New Orleans Mission’s primary shelter space on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. With this latest investment, GCHP and its partners will have invested more than $210 million along the Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard corridor since 2006.

“We value our partnership with Mission Properties Foundation and the New Orleans Mission and the opportunity to support their expanding vision for the people they serve,” said Kathy Laborde, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Housing Partnership. “This project builds on the work we have already done together and continues GCHP’s longstanding investment along the Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard corridor.”

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Funding for the 30-Unit affordable housing project is being provided by the Brown Foundation, Calvert Capital, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, Greater New Orleans Foundation, Louisiana Housing Corporation, Mission Properties, Trinity Foundation and United Bank.

CCWIV Architecture, LLC is the architect, and Colmex Construction is serving as general contractor. Construction is expected to be completed in late summer 2027.

Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP)

Founded in 2006 following Hurricane Katrina, GCHP has developed more than 4,500 homes and more than 1 million square feet of commercial and community space across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas. The organization also manages more than 4,000 affordable housing units across the region.