Three Ways to Improve the Quality of Your Social Media Content

NEW ORLEANS — We spent an afternoon with the team at Elation Entertainment to find out some quick tips for improving the quality of your brand’s social media content. Here are three ways you can elevate your content from basic to breathtaking.

1. Change Perspective and/or Angles. It’s so commonplace to see a person staring straight at the camera and speaking or singing, but it’s great to change up the focal point once in a while. If you are just speaking, consider standing off to the side and letting your product take the forefront or simply just speaking with your profile in full view for a refreshing eye-catching change of pace.

2. Use Colors and Contrasts to Evoke Moods. In the shoot we did for Delores Galore, we immediately used purple lights to take the viewer and listener back on an ’80s synth journey. A simple filter using color or a smart outfit choice that will pop in contrast to the background on the feed is an excellent way to subliminally get users engaging with your content.

3. Invest in a Smartphone Video Rig. These accessories are a must-have for anyone wanting to enhance the filmmaking experience with a smartphone. You can mount these rigs on tripods or use them handheld as they give you the ability to create unshakeable content effortlessly from just about anywhere. (We loved this rig we found on Amazon).

For more information on Elation Entertainment or to book studio time, visit https://www.elationent.com/