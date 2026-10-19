3 RTA CEO Finalists Present at Transit Community Forum

NEW ORLEANS — Ride New Orleans (RIDE), in partnership with the Committee for a Better New Orleans and the City of New Orleans, will host a Transit Community Forum on Monday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at First Grace United Methodist Church, 3401 Canal St.

The forum will give the public an opportunity to meet the three finalists for CEO of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) and hear more about their plans and vision for the agency. The finalists are:

Justin Augustine, president of AA7 LLC

Mark Major, a transportation industry consultant

Reginald Mason, transit director for Greensboro Transit.

Transit Community Forum Details

Courtney Jackson, executive director of Ride New Orleans, and Nellie Catzen, executive director of the Committee for a Better New Orleans, will moderate a question-and-answer session. Community members will have the opportunity to submit questions at the forum from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., followed by the forum discussion from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Questions must be submitted by 6:00 p.m.

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“Riders and employees know firsthand what’s working at RTA and where change is needed,” said Jackson. “The next CEO will make decisions that affect their daily lives. This forum gives riders, employees, and the community the chance to hear directly from the finalists, ask questions, and learn how each candidate would address the challenges they face, while leading the agency toward a stronger, more reliable transit system.”

The Transit Community Forum is presented with support from the RTA Board of Commissioners.

Candidate Evaluation Process

With support from the City of New Orleans, RIDE has convened an advisory committee of transit professionals to help evaluate the finalists. The committee is developing candidate scorecards that will allow forum participants to assess each finalist’s experience, qualifications, leadership and ability to meet the needs of RTA and its riders.

RIDE plans to share the scorecards ahead of the Transit Community Forum so participants can familiarize themselves with the evaluation criteria and prepare questions. The scorecards will include sections for attendees to rate the candidates during the forum. Completed scorecards will be collected and provided to the RTA Board of Commissioners as additional community feedback to inform its decision.

“Public trust is essential for an agency that so many New Orleanians rely on every day, and that trust starts with transparency,” said Catzen. “Choosing the next RTA CEO is one of the most consequential leadership decisions our city will make this year. An open process, where the public can see who the finalists are and how they think, gives whoever is selected a stronger start and gives residents more confidence in the result.”

The board will consider the scorecards as supplemental stakeholder feedback alongside its interviews, candidate qualifications, references and other community input. The evaluations may help commissioners identify strengths, concerns and follow-up questions, but responsibility for selecting the next RTA CEO rests solely with the board.

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To RSVP for the Oct. 26 Transit Community Forum, click here.