3 Real Estate Groups Organize Mayoral Candidate Townhall

METAIRIE, La. – On Aug. 4, three key real estate organizations - the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors® (NOMAR), the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), and the Apartment Association of Greater New Orleans (AAGNO) - jointly hosted a New Orleans Mayoral Candidates’ Townhall spotlighting the real estate industry’s impact on the city’s economy. The event drew more than 200 combined members from the three associations.

Attendees filled the University of New Orleans Performing Arts Center to hear from the four leading mayoral candidates. The event was hosted at UNO by the Institute for Economic Development and Real Estate Research, with the following candidates in attendance:

Louisiana State Senator Royce Duplessis;

former Criminal Court Judge Arthur Hunter;

New Orleans City Council Vice President Helena Moreno; and

New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas.

President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc., Michael Hecht, moderated the event.

Highlights included questions on the permitting process, gaining access to city-owned vacant lots for future housing developments, short term rentals, and private property rights.

The real estate ecosystem in New Orleans and surrounding metropolitan area is a crucial driver of the economy generating a total of $85,400 into the economy with the sale of every property. Cumulative in 2024, that accounted for 17% of the total economic activity in the local and state economy.

The three associations hosting this event stand ready to work with the incoming mayoral administration in an appropriate capacity to address real estate issues identified at the townhall and help navigate successful outcomes for the City of New Orleans.

