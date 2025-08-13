3 in 4 Americans Now Using AI Study Finds

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A new study “How American Consumers are Using AI” has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) has become firmly embedded in American consumer behavior, with more than three-quarters of consumers using AI systems in recent months.

The research, conducted by digital marketing expert Joe Youngblood, analyzed how American consumers are interacting with AI platforms, revealing significant shifts in information-seeking behaviors and brand preferences across the country.

Top AI Consumer Trends

The study found 75.16% of American consumers have used an AI system at least once in the past six months, showing widespread adoption of the technology across various demographics. This represents a significant milestone in AI’s penetration into everyday consumer activities.

- Sponsors -

Daily AI usage is substantial, with 33.02% of Americans qualifying as “heavy AI users” who access AI tools at least once per day. This level of engagement signals AI has moved beyond novelty status to become a regular utility for many Americans.

Among AI platforms, ChatGPT dominates the landscape with 46.13% of Americans having used it at least once in the past six months. This stands in stark contrast to competing platforms, with Google Gemini used by only 22.76% of respondents, Meta AI on Facebook by 19.29%, and Google’s AI Overviews by 18.94%.

For product discovery, 26.32% of Americans now prefer ChatGPT over traditional search methods, edging out Google Search at 23.11%. This represents a notable shift in consumer purchasing journeys, with AI chatbots becoming a significant first stop for product research.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

When seeking general information, 27.54% of consumers prefer using ChatGPT, slightly ahead of Google Search at 26.24%. This narrow margin suggests a competitive landscape where consumers are actively choosing between traditional search engines and AI chatbots for knowledge acquisition.

Table: Top 5 AI Consumer Trends in America

Rank Finding Percentage 1 Americans who used an AI system in past 6 months 75.16% 2 Americans who used ChatGPT in past 6 months 46.13% 3 Americans who are heavy AI users (daily usage) 33.02% 4 Americans who prefer ChatGPT for information gathering 27.54% 5 Americans who prefer ChatGPT for product discovery 26.32%

Less Common AI Usage Patterns

At the lower end of the adoption spectrum, Google’s AI Overviews received the least engagement among major AI platforms, with just 18.94% of Americans having used this feature in the past six months. The relatively new tool has yet to gain the traction of more established AI offerings.

- Sponsors -

Meta AI on Facebook follows closely as the second least-used major AI platform, with 19.29% of Americans reporting usage in the past six months. Despite Facebook’s massive user base, its AI features haven’t achieved the same level of engagement as standalone AI platforms.

Google Gemini secured slightly more user attention with 22.76% of Americans having tried the platform. This puts Google’s flagship AI offering at a significant disadvantage compared to ChatGPT’s 46.13% usage rate.

For finding local businesses, traditional search habits persist, with just 21.89% of Americanspreferring ChatGPT for this purpose. Google Search maintains its advantage in this category with 31.54% of consumers favoring it for local business discovery.

When it comes to perceived quality, ChatGPT falls behind with only 26.15% of Americansrating it as the highest quality brand. Google maintains stronger brand credibility with 48.39% of Americans considering it the highest quality option.

Table: 5 Least Common AI Consumer Behaviors

Rank Finding Percentage 1 Americans who used Google’s AI Overviews 18.94% 2 Americans who used Meta AI on Facebook 19.29% 3 Americans who prefer ChatGPT for finding local businesses 21.89% 4 Americans who used Google Gemini 22.76% 5 Americans who view ChatGPT as highest quality brand 26.15%

Additional Insights

The study also uncovered that 40.83% of Americans believe AI has improved their web searching experience. This positive reception suggests consumers are finding value in AI-enhanced search capabilities despite ongoing debates about AI’s limitations.

“These numbers show a clear shift in how Americans are seeking information and making purchasing decisions,” said Joe Youngblood, Founder. “The fact that ChatGPT is now preferred over Google for certain types of searches signals a turning point in consumer behavior that brands need to recognize.”

“What surprised me most was seeing ChatGPT outperforming Google Search for product discovery. This suggests consumers are finding value in conversational AI for shopping research, which has major implications for e-commerce strategies.”

The research highlights a notable contrast between usage and trust. While ChatGPT leads in adoption and preference for several use cases, Google maintains a substantial lead in perceived quality, suggesting consumers may use AI tools even while harboring some skepticism about their reliability.

“Businesses that aren’t monitoring how consumers use AI in their purchasing journeys are likely missing vital opportunities to connect with customers,” Youngblood added. “The data shows AI isn’t just a tech trend—it’s become a primary gateway to information for millions of Americans.”