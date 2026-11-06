3 Chefs Bring Panama Gold to Dolfy’s

Chef Adolfo Garcia Jr. Photo by Julianna Crozier provided by Dolfy’s.

NEW ORLEANS — Three chefs with ties to Panama and New Orleans will join forces Nov. 17 at Dolfy’s, 4508 Freret St., for the return of Panama Gold, a one-night-only dinner celebrating Panamanian culinary traditions through wood-fire cooking.

The event reunites Dolfy’s chef and owner Adolfo Garcia Jr. with his father, longtime New Orleans restaurateur Adolfo Garcia Sr., and his former culinary mentor, Panamanian chef José Carles.

Chef Adolfo Garcia Sr. Photo provided by Dolfy’s.

Garcia Jr. originally created Panama Gold to celebrate his culinary roots before opening his own restaurants in New Orleans. His father has played a significant role in the city’s restaurant industry through establishments including RioMar, La Boca Steakhouse, High Hat Café and Ancora.

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Chef Jose Carles. Photo provided by Dolfy’s.

Carles, partner and executive chef of Si! Mon in Venice, California, and founder of Fonda Lo Que Hay in Panama City, mentored Garcia Jr. while he worked in Panama in 2017. Nearly a decade later, the three chefs will reunite to explore their shared heritage through food.

“Panama Gold is incredibly personal to me. It celebrates the culinary roots and traditions that have shaped who I am as a chef,” said Garcia Jr. “Bringing it back alongside my father and Chef José Carles makes this a full-circle moment, and I’m excited to share our shared heritage and a taste of Panama with New Orleans.”

Dolfy’s Interior. Photo by Julianna Crozier provided by Dolfy’s.

The evening will feature an à la carte menu highlighting Panamanian cuisine, including cobia cooked in banana leaves, Panamanian-style ceviche with aji chombo hot sauce and fried oysters, sancocho with smoked seafood stock, and hojaldres, a traditional Panamanian fried bread.

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Dolfy’s, Garcia Jr.’s second restaurant, opened in March 2026 and specializes in Spanish-inspired cuisine influenced by the Basque Country, with an emphasis on fire-roasted meats, seafood and vegetables. The restaurant was recently named one of The New York Times’ Best Restaurants in America 2026.

Reservations for Panama Gold are available through Resy, with seating times from 5:00 to 8:45 p.m.

About Dolfy’s

Opened in March 2026 by chef Adolfo Garcia Jr. and Sophia Petrou Garcia, Dolfy’s is a Basque-inspired restaurant at 4508 Freret St. in New Orleans. The restaurant combines traditional Spanish cooking techniques with Louisiana and Gulf Coast ingredients, specializing in wood-fired meats, seafood, vegetables and shareable small plates. Dolfy’s is the couple’s second restaurant, following the opening of Chi Chi’s Chicken & Beer in 2024. In September 2026, Dolfy’s was named one of The New York Times’ 50 Best Restaurants in America.