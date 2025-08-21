28 NOCC Graduates Enter High-Demand Jobs

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Twenty-eight recent graduates of New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) have launched careers and apprenticeships with employers across the region, filling critical roles in healthcare, construction, hospitality, and more. More than 800 young people entered or returned to career prep and technical training programs at NOCC this week.

Hired by organizations such as Ochsner Health, LCMC Health, All-Star Electric, Tulane University, Castellon Pharmacy, and The Windsor Court, these new professionals are working as apprentice electricians, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, blood donor technicians, and facilities apprentices—roles that offer living wages, benefits, and advancement opportunities.

Since 2018, NOCC has trained more than 2,100 high school students and adults for middle-skill careers in five key sectors: healthcare, building trades, digital media, engineering/manufacturing, and culinary arts/hospitality management.

These 28 graduates are stepping directly into high-demand, middle-skill careers across Greater New Orleans—bringing their NOCC training to local employers, strengthening the region’s workforce, and building futures on their own terms.

Building Trades Graduates

Luis Alvarenga – Electrical Helper – A1 Electrical

Yaret Corrales – Apprentice Electrician – All-Star Electric

Quinman Emery – Apprentice Electrician – All-Star Electric

Jonathan Mena – Apprentice Electrician – All-Star Electric

Lawless Oubre – Apprentice Electrician – All-Star Electric

Russell Breaux – Entry-Level Welder – Kern Studios

Bertland Sartin – Electrical Helper – Kern Studios

Kyle Jones – Facilities Apprentice – Ochsner Baptist

Nasir Soniat – Facilities Apprentice – Ochsner Medical Center

Nathaniel Dunbar – Steel Shop – RNGD

Jayden Mack – Laborer – RNGD

Marco Nunez – General Maintenance – Tulane University Facilities Department

Mary Thigpen – General Maintenance – Tulane University Facilities Department

Healthcare Graduates

Felicia Jones – Pharmacy Tech – Castellon Pharmacy

Seth Sonnier – Pharmacy Tech – Crescent City Pharmacy

Elyssia Bencomo – Pharmacy Tech – Manning Family Children’s Hospital

Janiyah Faulkner – Pharmacy Tech – Manning Family Children’s Hospital

Genasis Bolden – Medical Assistant – Metropolitan Human Services District

Jasmine London – Medical Assistant – Metropolitan Human Services District

Nettie Perkins – Medical Assistant – Ochsner Baptist

Kayla Pounds – Medical Assistant – Ochsner Baptist

Miracle Brown – Medical Assistant – Ochsner Kenner

Rogernae Jordan – Patient Care Tech – Ochsner Westbank

Olivia Woodfox – Donor Tech – The Blood Center

Ge’Taysia Taylor – Pharmacy Tech – Touro

Nathaniel Turner – Pharmacy Tech – Touro

Culinary Arts Graduates

Jovan Ervin – Room Service Busperson – Hilton Riverside

Dericka Hines – Line Cook Apprentice – The Windsor Court

NOCC New Instructors and Promotions

While the spotlight is on graduates’ success, NOCC has also strengthened its ability to prepare future trainees by adding new instructors and promoting key team members:

Courtney Guidry, promoted to Director of Employer Partnerships, now leads collaborations with industry partners to expand real-world training opportunities.

Eric Aufderhar, promoted to Director of Data and Special Projects, oversees strategic data and projects used to strengthen programming.

New instructors and staff bring decades of industry expertise to their NOCC roles:

Essie Broussard, Pre-Nursing instructor

Tamara Collette, Success Coach

Quiniece Dolliole, Assistant Dean

Juan Garza, Jr., Building Trades-Carpentry Instructor

Jeffery Heard, Success Coach

Breonna Jones, Data Analyst

Darius Manchuk, Chief Financial Officer

Raul Marin, Building Trades-Electrical Bilingual Instructor

Tanya Nolan, Success Coach

Kimberly Oatis, Success Coach

NaTasha Young, Medical Assisting Instructor

About New Orleans Career Center

The New Orleans Career Center is the city’s flagship workforce training hub for high school students and adults. Offering industry-aligned programs in healthcare, building trades, engineering, digital media, and culinary arts, NOCC has prepared more than 2,100 New Orleanians since 2018 for middle-skill careers with living wages, benefits, and opportunities for growth.