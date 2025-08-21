28 NOCC Graduates Enter High-Demand Jobs

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Twenty-eight recent graduates of New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) have launched careers and apprenticeships with employers across the region, filling critical roles in healthcare, construction, hospitality, and more. More than 800 young people entered or returned to career prep and technical training programs at NOCC this week.
Hired by organizations such as Ochsner Health, LCMC Health, All-Star Electric, Tulane University, Castellon Pharmacy, and The Windsor Court, these new professionals are working as apprentice electricians, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, blood donor technicians, and facilities apprentices—roles that offer living wages, benefits, and advancement opportunities.
Since 2018, NOCC has trained more than 2,100 high school students and adults for middle-skill careers in five key sectors: healthcare, building trades, digital media, engineering/manufacturing, and culinary arts/hospitality management.
These 28 graduates are stepping directly into high-demand, middle-skill careers across Greater New Orleans—bringing their NOCC training to local employers, strengthening the region’s workforce, and building futures on their own terms.
Building Trades Graduates
Luis Alvarenga – Electrical Helper – A1 Electrical
Yaret Corrales – Apprentice Electrician – All-Star Electric
Quinman Emery – Apprentice Electrician – All-Star Electric
Jonathan Mena – Apprentice Electrician – All-Star Electric
Lawless Oubre – Apprentice Electrician – All-Star Electric
Russell Breaux – Entry-Level Welder – Kern Studios
Bertland Sartin – Electrical Helper – Kern Studios
Kyle Jones – Facilities Apprentice – Ochsner Baptist
Nasir Soniat – Facilities Apprentice – Ochsner Medical Center
Nathaniel Dunbar – Steel Shop – RNGD
Jayden Mack – Laborer – RNGD
Marco Nunez – General Maintenance – Tulane University Facilities Department
Mary Thigpen – General Maintenance – Tulane University Facilities Department
Healthcare Graduates
Felicia Jones – Pharmacy Tech – Castellon Pharmacy
Seth Sonnier – Pharmacy Tech – Crescent City Pharmacy
Elyssia Bencomo – Pharmacy Tech – Manning Family Children’s Hospital
Janiyah Faulkner – Pharmacy Tech – Manning Family Children’s Hospital
Genasis Bolden – Medical Assistant – Metropolitan Human Services District
Jasmine London – Medical Assistant – Metropolitan Human Services District
Nettie Perkins – Medical Assistant – Ochsner Baptist
Kayla Pounds – Medical Assistant – Ochsner Baptist
Miracle Brown – Medical Assistant – Ochsner Kenner
Rogernae Jordan – Patient Care Tech – Ochsner Westbank
Olivia Woodfox – Donor Tech – The Blood Center
Ge’Taysia Taylor – Pharmacy Tech – Touro
Nathaniel Turner – Pharmacy Tech – Touro
Culinary Arts Graduates
- Jovan Ervin – Room Service Busperson – Hilton Riverside
- Dericka Hines – Line Cook Apprentice – The Windsor Court
NOCC New Instructors and Promotions
While the spotlight is on graduates’ success, NOCC has also strengthened its ability to prepare future trainees by adding new instructors and promoting key team members:
- Courtney Guidry, promoted to Director of Employer Partnerships, now leads collaborations with industry partners to expand real-world training opportunities.
- Eric Aufderhar, promoted to Director of Data and Special Projects, oversees strategic data and projects used to strengthen programming.
New instructors and staff bring decades of industry expertise to their NOCC roles:
- Essie Broussard, Pre-Nursing instructor
- Tamara Collette, Success Coach
- Quiniece Dolliole, Assistant Dean
- Juan Garza, Jr., Building Trades-Carpentry Instructor
- Jeffery Heard, Success Coach
- Breonna Jones, Data Analyst
- Darius Manchuk, Chief Financial Officer
- Raul Marin, Building Trades-Electrical Bilingual Instructor
- Tanya Nolan, Success Coach
- Kimberly Oatis, Success Coach
- NaTasha Young, Medical Assisting Instructor
About New Orleans Career Center
The New Orleans Career Center is the city’s flagship workforce training hub for high school students and adults. Offering industry-aligned programs in healthcare, building trades, engineering, digital media, and culinary arts, NOCC has prepared more than 2,100 New Orleanians since 2018 for middle-skill careers with living wages, benefits, and opportunities for growth.