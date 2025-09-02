28 Graduate in Delgado 40th Goldman Sachs Cohort

NEW ORLEANS – Twenty-eight local business leaders have completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Delgado Community College, marking the graduation of Cohort 40. Over the course of 16 weeks, the entrepreneurs developed growth strategies, refined leadership skills, and built networks with peers across industries.

The program, launched at Delgado in 2011, has graduated more than 1,100 small business owners across Louisiana and Mississippi and over 16,000 nationwide. Designed to help entrepreneurs scale their companies, the initiative combines coursework, one-on-one advising, and peer learning. Participants graduate with a detailed five-year growth plan tailored to their business goals.

National Program Outcomes

Since its launch nationally in 2009, Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses has supported more than 16,600 entrepreneurs, helping them collectively generate over $27 billion in revenue and employ more than 300,000 people. A majority of graduates report measurable results: 66% increase revenues within six months of graduation, 44% create new jobs, and 85% do business with fellow alumni, reflecting both economic impact and the strength of the network.

- Sponsors -

“This initiative is more than a training program — it’s a transformational experience that equips entrepreneurs with a CEO’s mindset, practical growth strategies, and the financial tools to scale their companies,” said David B. Payton, executive director of the program at Delgado. “Although it is free, it requires real commitment, focus, and resilience. Our scholars leave with a roadmap for expansion, job creation, and long-term sustainability.”

Payton said one of the most striking aspects of the experience is the shift in participants’ perspectives. “Watching entrepreneurs go from discussing ‘survival’ and ‘exit strategy’ on day one to presenting five-year strategies with detailed financial projections by graduation is nothing short of remarkable,” he said.

Delgado’s Local Impact

The Delgado program operates as a free, 16-week intensive accelerator fully funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation and modeled on a curriculum developed by Babson College, a nationally ranked leader in entrepreneurship education. To qualify, businesses must be at least two years old, generate a minimum of $150,000 in annual revenue, and employ at least four full-time staff. More than 1,000 Louisiana entrepreneurs have completed the program since 2011, representing industries from construction and manufacturing to hospitality and professional services.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Alumni Recognition

Payton emphasized that the program’s reach extends far beyond a single cohort. Graduates have gone on to achieve national recognition, including:

Karen Williams, owner of NOLA Steele Fabrication and Erection, who was named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2023 Louisiana Small Business Person of the Year, and

Iam C. Tucker, president and CEO of Integrated Logistical Support, Inc. (ILSI), who earned both the Louisiana and National Small Business Person of the Year awards in 2024.

Delgado graduates have consistently been among those honored at the Louisiana Small Business Awards, further underscoring the program’s impact across the region.

Cohort 40 Voices

At the graduation celebration, class speaker Tanya Freeman described the program as a launch pad that encouraged participants to move beyond survival mode and pursue sustainable, strategic growth. Alumni speakers included Heidi Hymel, owner of 3 Kisses Candle Company, and Michael Lewis, owner of JEs Banquets and Receptions.

- Sponsors -

For other members of Cohort 40, the impact is already being felt. Rodney L’Hoste, principal at Lagniappe Consulting Group, said the experience had a direct effect on his company. “I’m thrilled to be a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program — what an amazing experience 10KSB has been for Lagniappe Consulting Group,” he said. “The hard work paid off. I’ve gained invaluable insights on growth strategies, alumni network benefits, and more.”

“I’m deeply proud of the 28 members of Cohort 40,” Payton said. “They represent the resilience, innovation, and leadership that defines the small business community in our region.”

Applications are now open for the next class, which begins in January 2026.