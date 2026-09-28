27-Year-Old CFO Helps Lead Hargrove Roofing

Anna Cox

SHREVEPORT, LA — At 27, Anna Cox leads the financial operations of Hargrove Roofing & Construction, a Shreveport-based roofing company with more than $70 million in annual revenue and operations across five states, including a recently established presence in the Greater New Orleans market.

Cox serves as chief financial officer of the family-owned residential and commercial roofing company.

The company’s growth is also reflected in Roofing Contractor magazine’s annual ranking of the nation’s largest roofing contractors. Hargrove ranks No. 39 on the publication’s 2026 Top 100 list, which is based on annual revenue. The ranking lists Hargrove with $67.98 million in revenue, 75 peak employees and a business mix of 80% residential and 20% commercial roofing.

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Cox is part of a relatively young senior leadership team at Hargrove, something she said has brought new perspectives to the growing company.

“I think we’re a very young company, and we have a lot of young blood,” Cox said. “Which brings a lot of young talent and new perspectives that you don’t see in a corporate environment.”

Hargrove said Cox’s age is unusual for the CFO of a company of its size and highlighted her role in overseeing the financial operations of the growing business.

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Hargrove in Greater New Orleans

Hargrove’s expansion reached Greater New Orleans in May when the company acquired Harahan-based Method Exteriors, establishing a presence in Southeast Louisiana and expanding its residential and commercial roofing operations in the region. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and a company spokesperson said at the time that there were no layoffs associated with the deal.

Method Exteriors founder Ryan Adler remained with the operation as president of Hargrove’s New Orleans branch.

The acquisition added the New Orleans market to a company footprint that now includes 16 locations across Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. In Louisiana, Hargrove also has operations in Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Natchitoches and West Monroe.

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FORTIFIED Roof Demand Grows

Hargrove’s Greater New Orleans operation also builds roofs to the FORTIFIED Roof standard, an area receiving increased public investment as Louisiana seeks to reduce hurricane damage and homeowners insurance costs. State officials announced Sept. 21 that Louisiana is investing $100 million in FORTIFIED projects this year, including funding for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, which provides grants of up to $10,000 to eligible homeowners.

Louisiana has become the nation’s fastest-growing state for FORTIFIED roofs, with more than 14,000 completed as of August, according to state officials. Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, insurers will be required to provide benchmark premium discounts for homes with FORTIFIED designations. In South Louisiana, the benchmark for a FORTIFIED Roof will be a 29% discount on the hurricane portion of the premium, with larger discounts for higher FORTIFIED standards.

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany are among the Greater New Orleans-area parishes eligible for the state grant program. The current lottery registration is closed, with additional grant rounds to be announced.

As Hargrove Roofing and Construction continues its expansion, it credited Cox with playing a key role in its growth.

“From day one, Anna has been a key factor in terms of our company’s growth and culture,” said Billy Hargrove, CEO of Hargrove Roofing. “We’re lucky to have a CFO of her caliber. I forget how young she is; I think everyone does. She’s truly wise beyond her years.”

Founded in Shreveport in 2017, Hargrove Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services across its five-state footprint.