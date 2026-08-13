26 Greater New Orleans Companies Make Inc. 5000. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Twenty-six companies from the 10-parish Greater New Orleans region made the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

The 26 regional companies account for nearly half of the 53 Louisiana businesses on this year’s list and span industries including construction, financial services, technology, health care, legal services and marketing.

New Orleans-based Crescent Canna was the region’s highest-ranked company, making its first appearance on the Inc. 5000 at No. 407. Founded in 2019 and led by Joe Gerrity, the company makes THC beverages and gummies.

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“Being named the fastest growing company in the best city in the world means a lot to me personally,” said Joe Gerrity, Crescent Canna CEO. “Our employees are phenomenal examples of the best this city offers, and I’m so proud that they choose to work with me every single day. None of this would be possible without them.”

Reliant Mortgage of New Orleans ranked No. 1,099 with 318% revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. The online residential mortgage lender has now appeared on the Inc. 5000 three times since 2021.

Construction, Technology and Professional Services

Downtown FabWorks, a New Orleans company that fabricates a large variety of custom installations for commercial, cultural and public spaces, ranked No. 1,187, followed by Covington-based Ampirical, an electrical engineering company serving utilities and municipalities, at No. 1,470.

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“We are proud to be on this year’s Inc. 5000 list and to help showcase the unique strengths of both the experiential fabrication industry and the city of New Orleans,” said Downtown FabWorks president and founder Daniel Krall. “The entire Downtown FabWorks team worked hard to earn this honor. Our company’s core focus is being good people, doing good work, and creating excellent experiences. This just goes to show that sometimes the “excellent experience” is us being able to celebrate our wins together.”

Several New Orleans-area law firms also made the list. Chopin Law Firm of New Orleans ranked No. 1,701, Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers of New Orleans ranked No. 1,775 and Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer of Luling ranked No. 2,316.

Slidell-based In-Telecom Consulting, which provides managed IT, cybersecurity, business communications and physical security systems, ranked No. 1,804, while Mandeville-based Percipience, an insurance data and software provider, ranked No. 1,981.

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Synergy Design Group, a New Orleans company that designs and fabricates exhibits and branded environments for trade shows and events, ranked No. 2,194.

Rep Data, a New Orleans market research technology company that provides research, data collection and fraud-prevention services, ranked No. 2,332.

Regional Companies Span Wide Range of Industries

Five Metairie companies made the Inc. 5000.

Flexicrew Technical Services, a Metairie-based technical staffing and recruiting firm serving industries including engineering, construction, manufacturing, maritime and energy, ranked No. 2,714. Nola @ Home Care, which provides in-home senior care, ranked No. 2,887, and Crescent Payroll Solutions, a payroll and human resources company, ranked No. 3,174.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for eight consecutive years is an accomplishment our entire team can be proud of,” said Brandon Smith, founder and president of FTS | Flexblue Staffing. “This year’s recognition is especially meaningful because it comes during a period of purposeful expansion for our company.”

RED Group, a Metairie engineering and technology firm specializing in industrial automation, operational technology and cybersecurity, ranked No. 3,916, while RNGD, a Metairie-based construction firm specializing in commercial building, heavy civil infrastructure and steel fabrication, ranked No. 4,798.

New Orleans-based Crew One Productions, which provides staffing for concerts, festivals and venues, ranked No. 2,953. Covington-based WyCo Services, which designs and provides material-handling and conveying systems, installation and maintenance, ranked No. 3,067.

Harvey-based Susco Solutions, which develops custom business software and mobile applications and modernizes legacy systems, ranked No. 3,936, followed by NOLA DMC, a New Orleans destination management company that plans corporate events, group experiences and transportation, at No. 4,043.

Marrero-based HOTWORX, a 24-hour fitness studio franchise offering virtually instructed workouts inside infrared saunas, ranked No. 4,100, while Harvey-based Extreme Nitrogen, which provides nitrogen pumping and related services for refineries, chemical plants, pipelines and other industrial operations, ranked No. 4,196.

Summersgill CPA of Covington ranked No. 4,357, while St. Rose-based commercial landscaping company Mullin ranked No. 4,748. The Next Solar Energy Technology, a Kenner-based company that develops and installs commercial solar and energy-efficiency projects, ranked No. 4,787.

Anntoine Marketing + Design, a Hammond-based marketing and creative design company, ranked No. 4,914.

Louisiana Companies on the List

Statewide, 53 Louisiana companies, including the regional ones, made the 2026 Inc. 5000.

Omega Foundation Services, a heavy, civil and industrial construction company based in Slaughter, was Louisiana’s highest-ranked business at No. 145. The company reported 2,152% revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. Founded in 2019 and led by Andrew Bennett, Omega has made the list three consecutive years and was also Louisiana’s highest-ranked company in 2024.

Baton Rouge-based Independent Offshore Services ranked No. 290 with 1,173% three-year revenue growth. The company, which builds offshore and onsite structures for the energy sector, was founded in 2021 and made the list for the first time.

Inc. 5000 Qualifying Measures

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. For the 2026 list, companies were measured on growth from 2022 through 2025 and had to be generating revenue by March 31, 2022. Eligible companies must be privately held, for-profit and independent, rather than subsidiaries or divisions of other businesses.