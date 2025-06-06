25th Annual New Orleans Bowl Kickoff Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Bowl officials in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced that the 2025 New Orleans Bowl will kick off on Dec. 23rd at 4:30 p.m. CST in the Caesars Superdome. The 25th anniversary edition will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Since 2001, the New Orleans Bowl has been a flagship event for the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, which serves as host of the annual matchup between teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA. For the first time since 2006, the New Orleans Bowl is seeking a new title sponsor, as the 19-year, highly successful partnership between the game and R+L Carriers has expired.

“Celebration is what the bowl season is all about,” said Billy Ferrante, Executive Director of the New Orleans Bowl. “For 25 years, the New Orleans Bowl has been bringing teams, coaches, alumni and fans together in the heart of New Orleans to celebrate the end of a successful college football season. On December 23rd, we look forward to continuing this legacy.”

The New Orleans Bowl and its affiliated events are a time-honored tradition in the city, and the scope and magnitude of the bowl week grows year after year. The game generates an estimated $20 million in economic impact annually for the Greater New Orleans region.

Last year’s game featured first-time participant Sam Houston State University’s 31-26 win over 2020 New Orleans Bowl champion Georgia Southern University. It was Sam Houston’s first postseason appearance as a Division I Football Bowl Subdivision member. Sam Houston defensive back Jaylon Jimmerson was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after posting 10 tackles and a pair of interceptions, including a 29-yard return for a touchdown.

This will be the first time the New Orleans Bowl has fallen on a Tuesday since 2005 – the first five years of the game were played on a Tuesday. December 23rd matches the 2020 game for the latest date the game has been played.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster later this fall. Additional details can be found at www.neworleansbowl.org.

About The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Throughout its 36-year history, the Sports Foundation has hosted and been awarded hundreds of events and turned a $50 million public investment into more than $3.4 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.