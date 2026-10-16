$20K R:3 River, Road, Rail Pitch Deadline Extended

NEW ORLEANS — The World Trade Center New Orleans, StartupNOLA and the Gulf Coast Defense Catalyst (GCDC) have extended the application deadline for the 2026 R3: River, Road, Rail Pitch Competition to Tuesday, Oct. 27, giving Louisiana entrepreneurs additional time to compete for a $20,000 cash prize.

The competition seeks innovative technologies and business solutions addressing challenges in maritime transportation, freight movement and logistics. Eligible applicants include Louisiana startups and established small businesses with commercially promising concepts in areas such as supply chain optimization, sustainable shipping, port operations and logistics technology.

Priority will be given to businesses developing dual-use technologies with potential applications for both commercial and government customers, including the defense sector.

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Screenshot image from the StartUp NOLA website: https://startupnola.com/events/r3-river-road-rail-pitch-competition-2026/

R:3 River, Road, Rail Pitch Competition Format and Previous Winners

Five finalists are expected to be selected to pitch their ideas before a panel of industry executives, decision-makers and investors. Each finalist will have five minutes to present and three minutes to answer questions. Judges will consider originality, customer demand, commercial viability and scalability, with additional consideration for government applications.

The winning company will receive a $20,000 non-dilutive cash prize, allowing it to support business growth without surrendering an ownership stake. The award is four times the previous year’s $5,000 first-place prize.

The 2025 R:3 competition, held during the Louisiana International Trade Conference in New Orleans, awarded first place to Mira Intel, a startup developing data monitoring solutions for transportation and logistics operations. DataHaul, an artificial intelligence-driven trucking company, finished second, while GlowSense, a developer of sensor-based technologies, placed third.

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The Gulf Coast Defense Catalyst, launched in June 2026 through a partnership involving four U.S. Navy commands and the Greater New Orleans Development Foundation, aims to connect regional entrepreneurs and businesses with defense-related innovation opportunities.

The live competition will take place Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 4:00–6:00 p.m. at The Shop Workspace, 900 Camp St., third floor, in New Orleans. The event will include drinks and light refreshments, and attendees who are not competing are welcome to register.

R:3 River, Road, Rail Pitch Competition applications are due by midnight Oct. 27.