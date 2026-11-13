2026 Study Questions Data Centers Job Impact

NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana moves forward with more than $81.6 billion in announced data center investments expected to create more than 2,000 permanent jobs, new academic research raises questions about how much additional employment growth the facilities will generate in surrounding communities.

The study, “Data Centers and Local Labor Markets: Evidence from the Texas Experience,” published in the Journal of Regional Analysis & Policy, examined data center development across 254 Texas counties from 2000 through 2024. Researchers found little reliable evidence that the facilities generated sustained local employment growth. Construction provided short-term jobs, but the need for those workers declined once the facilities were built.

As Biz New Orleans reported in September, Louisiana exempts qualifying data center projects from state and local sales and use taxes on eligible equipment and construction-related expenses for 20 years, but the state does not publicly report how much tax revenue it expects to forgo through the program.

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Texas Study Finds Limited Job Growth

The study’s authors, Michael Hicks, Mckenzie Boyce, Brian Whitacre and Dagney Faulk, examined 64 data centers receiving tax exemptions, including 22 facilities larger than 100,000 square feet. They compared employment patterns in counties with data centers to those without them, accounting for differences in local economic conditions.

Although data centers create temporary construction jobs and permanent positions to operate the facilities, the researchers found little evidence that either translated into significant overall employment growth in surrounding counties. Larger facilities generated more construction activity, but those gains were generally short-lived.

The researchers also looked at whether data centers attracted other technology businesses and jobs to surrounding communities. They found little evidence of employment growth in related industries, including information services and professional and technical services, even in counties with larger facilities or multiple data centers.

That suggests building a data center does not necessarily bring a wave of new technology jobs to the surrounding area, limiting the broader employment benefits communities might expect from such large investments.

The study also cited projections that Texas data center tax exemptions could cost the state $9 billion between 2025 and 2030. Although the researchers did not calculate the fiscal return on those incentives, their findings raise questions about how much lasting economic benefit communities receive in exchange for the tax breaks.

Other Research Finds Modest Gains

The Texas findings contrast with research published by the Brookings Institution, which found that data centers do generate local employment growth, although the gains are smaller than some industry estimates suggest.

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Brookings researchers Dany Bahar and Greg Wright examined approximately 1,500 U.S. data centers and 52 announced projects that were later canceled, comparing employment outcomes in communities where facilities were built with those where projects did not proceed. Their analysis was updated Aug. 10.

They estimated that a county receiving its first large data center typically gained about 100 to 200 jobs, depending on the type of facility. Employment in the data processing sector increased 56% over the first decade of operations, while telecommunications employment rose 43%. The researchers found no significant change in wages, although home prices increased 2% to 5%.

The Brookings research also distinguished between hyperscale data centers, such as those developed by Meta, Amazon and Microsoft, and colocation facilities that lease computing space to other businesses. Both types generated data processing jobs, but only hyperscale facilities produced significant gains in telecommunications employment.

That distinction could be particularly relevant to Louisiana, where Meta’s Hyperion campus in Richland Parish is expected to become one of the world’s largest data centers, with more than $50 billion in investment and approximately 1,000 permanent jobs.

Despite their differing employment findings, both studies raise questions about the relationship between public incentives and economic benefits.

The Brookings researchers found that tax incentives represented approximately 2% of construction investment for hyperscale facilities, compared with 62% for colocation projects. They suggested that access to electricity, land and fiber infrastructure played a greater role than tax breaks in determining where hyperscale facilities were built.

Data Center Expansion Faces Growing Opposition

The research comes amid growing opposition to data center development nationwide. In the Nov. 3 midterm elections, voters favored restrictions on data center development in 40 of 41 local ballot measure contests, according to Ballotpedia.

Concerns about the cost of supplying electricity to data centers are also drawing greater regulatory scrutiny. On Nov. 3, the Florida Public Service Commission rejected Duke Energy Florida’s proposed rate structure for large electricity customers, including data centers, finding that it did not adequately demonstrate compliance with a state law intended to prevent those customers from passing their electricity costs on to other ratepayers.

Louisiana is confronting similar questions as Entergy seeks approval to build seven additional natural gas-fired generating units to power Meta’s Hyperion data center, beyond the three already approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission in August 2025. The commission is expected to consider the proposal in December, but the review has become the subject of legal challenges.

On Nov. 9, the Louisiana Landowners Coalition, Louisiana Citizen Advocacy Group and Save My Louisiana filed a lawsuit challenging the commission’s expedited review procedures, arguing that regulators adopted the rules without adequate public notice. The procedures allow the commission to accelerate consideration of major electricity infrastructure projects.

In a separate legal challenge, the Alliance for Affordable Energy and Union of Concerned Scientists are appealing the commission’s August decision to overturn an administrative law judge’s order requiring Meta to disclose information supporting its projected employment, investment and electricity needs. The groups argue that the information is necessary to evaluate whether the additional power plants are justified and how their costs could affect electricity customers.

The disputes come as Louisiana establishes new protections for communities affected by data center development. On Oct. 29, Gov. Jeff Landry announced the completion of the state’s Ratepayer and Community Protection Framework, establishing requirements for companies seeking data center tax exemptions. The framework calls for protections against shifting project-related electricity costs to existing customers, along with commitments involving infrastructure, workforce development, local tax contributions and natural resources like water.

Louisiana Businesses See Gains and Challenges

The debate over the long-term economic benefits of data centers is playing out in northeast Louisiana, where Meta’s Hyperion project is bringing new business opportunities alongside concerns about the effects of construction on surrounding communities.

According to an October report commissioned by regional economic development organization Grow NELA, sales tax collections across 10 northeast Louisiana parishes reached $239.7 million in the first half of 2026, up 41% from the same period in 2024. Richland Parish recorded a 396% increase.

The report, prepared by Ginovus, projects that Meta’s expanded data center and associated Entergy infrastructure investments will generate $13.2 billion in regional economic output between 2025 and 2050, along with 1,145 permanent jobs and $2.8 billion in net property tax revenue. Meta reported in July that it had awarded more than $1.6 billion in contracts to Louisiana businesses since construction began in December 2024.

But the construction boom has also disrupted daily life for nearby residents. A November 2025 Gulf States Newsroom investigation by Drew Hawkins found that police recorded 64 crashes on roads serving the Meta site between January and mid-September 2025, compared with nine during all of 2024. Some involved drivers without valid licenses, and Holly Ridge Elementary School closed its front playground because of safety concerns related to heavy truck traffic.

Residents have also raised concerns about construction dust, diesel exhaust, noise and potential effects on air and water quality, according to subsequent Gulf States Newsroom reporting.

The longer-term economic effects remain uncertain. Business Insider reported in October that businesses benefiting from the influx of construction workers are considering how to sustain their operations once that activity declines. LED expects construction to continue through 2030.