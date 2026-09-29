METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will bring together leaders from parish government and law enforcement for its annual State of Jefferson luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the John A. Alario Sr. Event Center in Westwego.

Presented by First Horizon Bank, the 2026 State of Jefferson is scheduled to feature Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish Council Chairwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. The speakers will provide updates on key issues, initiatives and opportunities shaping Jefferson Parish.

The annual luncheon connects the Jefferson Parish business community with local leaders for a discussion about the parish’s current direction and priorities for the future. The program will offer perspectives from local government and public safety, including how decisions made today can impact economic development, quality of life and the parish’s future workforce.

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2026 State of Jefferson Luncheon Announced. Photo provided by the Jefferson Chamber.

“State of Jefferson gives our business community an opportunity to hear directly from the leaders making decisions that impact our parish every day,” said Ruth Lawson, president of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. “Strong local government and safe, thriving communities are essential to Jefferson Parish’s continued growth. Bringing these perspectives together allows us to better understand the priorities shaping our parish and how we can work together to keep Jefferson moving forward.”

State of Jefferson: Leaders to Discuss Parish Priorities

2026 State of Jefferson Luncheon Announced. Photo provided by the Jefferson Chamber.

Lee Sheng will provide an update on Jefferson Parish government and key priorities affecting residents and businesses throughout the parish. Van Vrancken will share the Jefferson Parish Council’s perspective on issues and investments impacting the community. Lopinto will provide insight into law enforcement and public safety in Jefferson Parish, including the efforts and priorities helping keep the parish safe for residents, businesses, and visitors.

State of Jefferson is one of the Jefferson Chamber’s signature events, drawing business leaders, elected officials, and community stakeholders from throughout the region.

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Registration and networking will begin at 11:15 a.m., with the program scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. in Westwego.