2026 Orleans Assessments Open, Online Appeals Available

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office has opened the 2026 property assessment rolls, giving property owners from July 15 to August 15 to review their valuations and, if needed, challenge the figures that help determine next year’s tax bills.

Assessor Erroll Williams announced that the rolls will be available for public inspection online at any time during the open rolls period and in person, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Property owners can visit any of three Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office locations:

City Hall at 1300 Perdido Street

the Algiers Courthouse at 225 Morgan Street

Lakeview Christian Center at 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive

Notices of assessment changes have already been mailed to property owners, and updated valuations are accessible online at nolaassessor.com.

- Sponsors -

Property owners who wish to discuss their assessments with the assessor’s appraisal staff are encouraged to schedule appointments either online or by calling 504-754-8811. All appointments must be made at least 24 hours in advance. Walk-ins will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, but those with appointments will be given priority.

The online appeal system will open on July 22 and remain available until 4 p.m. on August 20, giving property owners nearly a month to submit formal challenges electronically.

Alternatively, property owners may download and print the appropriate Board of Review (BOR) forms from the “Forms” page on nolaassessor.com. Those filing BOR appeals by mail or in person must submit four copies of the completed form and all supporting materials.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Contesting the Valuation

The Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office advises those contesting the valuation to “Be sure to bring documentation to support what you think the assessed value of the property should be. This includes a recent appraisal, builder’s contract, insurance documents, and/or pictures. All pictures must be recent, printed, and dated.”

Appeals to the Board of Review must be filed no later than three business days after the close of the rolls on August 15, meaning the deadline this year falls on August 18.

The Board of Review, made up of the New Orleans City Council sitting as an independent body, hears appeals and issues decisions in writing. Property owners who disagree with the Board’s decision may appeal further to the Louisiana Tax Commission within ten business days of receiving the ruling.

- Sponsors -

Tax Relief Programs

In addition to the homestead exemption which reduces the taxable assessed value of owner-occupied primary residences by exempting the first $7,500 of assessed value, further tax relief is available for certain groups.

Homeowners who are aged 65 or older or permanently disabled may be eligible for a Special Assessment Level (SAL) freeze if their annual household income does not exceed $100,000. The SAL freeze locks in a property’s assessed value, preventing increases due to market changes, although the assessment can be adjusted if significant improvements exceeding 25% of the property’s value are made.

Veterans may qualify for several forms of relief. Those who meet eligibility requirements can benefit from the SAL freeze under the same income limits. In addition, disabled veterans may qualify for further exemptions ranging from $2,500 to $12,000 in reductions of assessed value, depending on the severity of their service-connected disabilities.

Background – 2023 Assessment Mandatory Rollback

In Orleans Parish, the last parish wide reassessment took place in 2023 for the 2024 tax year, leading to an overall increase of roughly 20% in total assessed property values. This surge reflected rising real estate prices and higher construction costs in many parts of the city.

Under Louisiana law, when total assessments rise significantly, local taxing authorities are required to implement a “mandatory rollback,” lowering millage rates to keep overall tax collections roughly the same as the previous year. Following the 2023 reassessment, taxing bodies across Orleans Parish voted to reduce millage rates to prevent sharp increases in property tax bills and to maintain revenue neutrality in most cases.

For 2025, Orleans Parish was not scheduled for a parish wide reassessment, so millage rates largely remained stable. However, individual properties can still see changes in their assessed values due to renovations, market fluctuations, or corrections made by the assessor’s office.

For additional information about assessments, exemptions, or filing appeals, property owners can visit nolaassessor.com.