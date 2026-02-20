2026 North America’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards Coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company has announced that New Orleans will host the 2026 North America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony on May 28 when the annual ranking of top restaurants across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean will be revealed.

Sponsored by Italian mineral water brands S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, longtime global sponsors of the 50 Best awards, the ceremony aligns New Orleans with what is widely regarded as one of the most influential restaurant rankings globally.

In partnership with New Orleans & Company, the event will bring together chefs, restaurateurs and industry leaders from across the region for a series of culinary events leading up to the live awards ceremony and countdown to the announcement of The Best Restaurant in North America.

Event Programming and Special Awards

“Welcoming the North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 event program is truly a milestone for New Orleans and part of a larger effort to amplify our culinary scene,” said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “In the past few years, we at New Orleans & Company have worked to raise the profile of New Orleans as a global travel destination and a culinary center of excellence. Selecting our city as the backdrop for North America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony and its ancillary events is another reminder to the world of our culinary pedigree.”

In the months preceding the ceremony, organizers will also reveal several special honors, including the Champions of Change Award, One To Watch Award and Art of Hospitality Award. Additional awards will be presented during the ceremony itself to recognize the achievements of both individuals and establishments.

Beyond the awards themselves, the multi-day program is designed to showcase the region’s culinary talent and bring together industry leaders from across North America. It begins with #50BestTalks, a hospitality forum featuring onstage discussions among chefs, restaurateurs and industry executives about the trends, business pressures and innovations shaping the global dining industry.

The schedule also includes a Chefs’ Feast, a collaborative showcase dinner in which leading chefs prepare dishes highlighting regional ingredients and distinctive culinary techniques. The event is intended to spotlight south Louisiana’s food culture while fostering collaboration between visiting and local culinary talent.

The program culminates in the awards ceremony and live countdown, where the rankings are revealed before an invited audience of industry professionals. The ceremony is typically streamed through the 50 Best organization’s digital platforms, extending its reach to an international audience.

2026 North America’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards Coming to New Orleans. Getty image.

50 Best Restaurants – A Growing International Platform

The North America list was first unveiled in Las Vegas in September 2025, where New York’s Atomix earned the No. 1 ranking. The regional awards are an extension of the globally recognized World’s 50 Best Restaurants, which has been ranking top dining destinations worldwide since 2002. New Orleans now becomes the second city to host the annual North America ceremony.

How the Ranking Is Determined

A panel of around 300 expert voters, including chefs, restaurateurs, food writers and other experienced industry professionals, compiles the list. Restaurants do not pay to be included and are not shortlisted through a formal application process. Voters name their eight best dining experiences across North America during the voting period, and members of the 50 Best organization and its sponsors do not vote.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with North America’s 50 Best Restaurants, celebrating the chefs and restaurants shaping North America’s culinary landscape. New Orleans is a natural home for this year’s awards ceremony, from its rich culinary heritage to its innovative contemporary cuisine, the city embodies the passion, quality, and creativity our brands proudly stand for,” said Paolo Passoni, Head of International Partnerships & Events of S.Pellegrino.

For New Orleans, hosting the second edition of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants aligns the city more closely with the broader international 50 Best ecosystem and places it alongside cities like London, Singapore, Melbourne and Valencia that have also staged 50 Best events.

Taken together with Louisiana’s recent inclusion in the MICHELIN Guide’s American South edition, which awarded three Stars to New Orleans restaurants, the North America’s 50 Best Restaurants event marks another milestone in the city’s growing international culinary recognition.