2026 NACUFS Conference Features Culinary Competition

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NEW ORLEANS – The 2026 National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) National Conference will bring campus dining leaders from across the country to New Orleans July 15–18 for four days of educational sessions, professional development, networking, industry exhibits and a national culinary competition. The conference will examine workforce, operational and technology trends

NEW ORLEANS – The 2026 National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) National Conference will bring campus dining leaders from across the country to New Orleans July 15–18 for four days of educational sessions, professional development, networking, industry exhibits and a national culinary competition.

The conference will examine workforce, operational and technology trends shaping college and university dining programs. Most events will take place at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, while the NACUFS Showcase, featuring products, services and technologies for collegiate dining operations, will be held July 16–17 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The NACUFS conference's Culinary Challenge, sanctioned by the American Culinary Federation, will bring regional champions from colleges and universities across the country to New Orleans to compete for the national title.

Campus Dining Workforce and Innovation

Conference sessions will address the business and workforce challenges facing campus dining programs, including employee recruitment, student worker development, artificial intelligence, menu management systems, food access, special events, inclusive dining programs and strategies for improving the student dining experience.

The agenda includes sessions titled "Gain a Competitive Edge in Campus Dining Recruitment," "From Dining Hall to Smart Kitchen: A Practical AI Playbook for Campus Dining" and "From Hire to Higher: Elevating Student Employees into Student Leaders." Other sessions will examine halal and kosher dining programs, student onboarding, menu development, food access and the use of data and technology in dining operations.

Louisiana Institutions Take Part

Louisiana institutions will play a prominent role in the conference. Alec Gibson, executive director of dining and culinary at Tulane University, serves on the conference's national planning task force. Before the conference officially begins, Tulane Hospitality will host an educational tour highlighting how its dining program incorporates New Orleans culinary traditions, local sourcing, sustainability initiatives, artificial intelligence and autonomous retail technology into the student dining experience.

The agenda also includes a session examining how Louisiana State University transformed its dining program through master planning and student-centered innovation.

NACUFS Culinary Competition

The NACUFS Culinary Challenge, scheduled for the evening of July 15, will feature regional winners from colleges and universities across the country competing for the national title after advancing through regional competitions held earlier this year.

The finalists include chefs representing Boston College, Virginia Tech, the University of Michigan, California Polytechnic State University and Brigham Young University, among other institutions. Several earned American Culinary Federation gold or silver medals while winning their regional competitions.

Competitors will receive two whole catfish weighing between 3 and 5 pounds each, along with fresh okra as a required ingredient. Each chef must break down the fish, use two cooking techniques and prepare four plates from an original recipe.

The chefs will be evaluated on organization, technique, cooking skills and taste under the competition's 100-point scoring system. The preliminary preparation period, including the butchery and cleaning of the fish, is also judged for skill, sanitation and organization.

Professional Certification

American Culinary Federation National President Chef Rene J. Marquis will serve as one of the judges for the national competition. His participation reflects the federation's broader effort to promote certification, continuing education and professional development for chefs, culinary students, educators and foodservice professionals.

According to the American Culinary Federation, its certification programs recognize a chef's education, professional experience, technical ability and commitment to continuing education. The organization says the credentials can help culinarians demonstrate their qualifications, strengthen career opportunities and support consistent professional standards within the industry.

"Certification is not just a title," said Chef Ron Iafrate, president of ACF New Orleans. "It represents education, discipline, accountability and a commitment to professional growth. This is a great opportunity to help more chefs, students, educators and foodservice professionals understand the pathway certification can provide."