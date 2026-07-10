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2026 NACUFS Conference Features Culinary Competition

July 10, 2026   |By
2026 NACUFS Conference Features Culinary Competition
2026 NACUFS Conference Features Culinary Competition

NEW ORLEANS – The 2026 National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) National Conference will bring campus dining leaders from across the country to New Orleans July 15–18 for four days of educational sessions, professional development, networking, industry exhibits and a national culinary competition. The conference will examine workforce, operational and technology trends

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