2026 Louey Award Winners Celebrated

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) presented the 2026 Louey Awards during its Annual Meeting on Jan. 22 in Lafayette, bringing together tourism leaders from across the state to recognize excellence in destination marketing, attractions and industry leadership.

The annual meeting brought together tourism professionals from across the state to recognize excellence and highlight initiatives that strengthen Louisiana’s visitor economy.

The Louey Awards honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Louisiana’s tourism sector, recognizing achievements across destination marketing, attractions, accommodations, events and advocacy.

“We are thrilled to highlight the outstanding work of the 2026 Louey Award winners,” said Chris Landry, LTA president and CEO. “Their work not only drives visitation and economic impact, but also tells our story in a way that leaves visitors with a genuine connection to our people, culture, and communities.”

Award recipients represented communities and organizations across Louisiana, reflecting the diversity of the state’s tourism landscape—from rural parish commissions and regional campaigns to major urban destinations and large-scale events.

2026 Louey Award Winners

The winners of the 2026 Louey Awards are as follows:

Convention and Visitors Bureaus / Tourist Commissions

Award Recipient Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget up to $499,999) Washington Parish Tourism Commission Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $500,000–$999,999) Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $1 million and above) New Orleans & Company

Tourism Campaigns

Award Recipient Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget up to $29,999) Experience Ruston – Small Markets Can Pull Big Strings Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget up to $29,999) Explore Alexandria Pineville – The Community Heart Project Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget of $30,000 and above) Visit The Northshore – Shore To Be Campaign Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget of $30,000 and above) Visit Jefferson Parish – In To Be Out

Attractions and Accommodations

Award Recipient Attraction of the Year Global Wildlife Center Attraction of the Year Old State Capitol Accommodation of the Year Camp Margaritaville Breaux Bridge Bed and Breakfast of the Year The Stockade

Festivals and Events

Award Recipient Festival of the Year Ouachita Riverfest Event of the Year Smoke & Barrel Major Event of the Year 2025 USBC Open Championships

Individual and Media Honors

Award Recipient Restaurateurs of the Year John Besh & Octavio Mantilla Restaurateur of the Year Eric Avery Rising Star of the Year Tara Morvant Will Mangham Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award Anne Klenke Victor Profis Travel Media Award Adrienne Hennis, Advance Travel & Tourism Louisiana Spirit Award Violet Peters Marion “Butch” Fox Advocacy Award Ben Berthelot

By recognizing campaigns and organizations at every scale, the Louey Awards highlights the role local tourism efforts play in generating visitor spending, supporting small businesses and sustaining communities throughout the state.

Louisiana welcomed more than 44.5 million visitors in 2024, reflecting continued growth in tourism visitation. Tourism remains one of Louisiana’s largest economic drivers, supporting jobs across hospitality, transportation, events and cultural industries.

As Louisiana competes for domestic and international travelers, LTA officials emphasized that storytelling, authentic experiences and regional collaboration remain central to continued, long-term tourism growth.