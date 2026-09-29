NEW ORLEANS — The Historic New Orleans Collection’s (HNOC) annual Food Forum returns to the French Quarter Saturday, Nov. 7 and invites food lovers to explore the rich history and cultural significance of gumbo through a full day of innovative discussions, interactive sessions and expert insight culminating with a Food Fête where attendees can taste a variety of local gumbos.

From heirloom rice and Gulf seafood to cast-iron pots and treasured family recipes, the 2026 Food Forum celebrates gumbo as a living expression of Louisiana’s culinary heritage. Headlined by renowned food historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris, the event will examine the origins of the dish, regional variations and deep community connections.

2026 HNOC Food Forum Celebrates Gumbo. Photo provided by HNOC.

Speakers and panelists include restaurateurs Chef Wayne Baquet Sr., Chef Frank Brigtsen, and Chef Ron Iafrate, author and cultural storyteller Chef Toya Boudy, culinary historian Chef B.J. Dennis, anthropologist Dustin Fuqua, master gardener Monique Verdin, and retired Louisiana State rice specialist Ron Levy, PhD. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live cooking demonstration with chef Dianne “Gumbo Marie” Honoré Montana.

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“As the official state dish of Louisiana, an enduring metaphor for our cultural melting pot and a pure taste sensation, gumbo is a many-splendored delicacy,” said HNOC President and CEO, Daniel Hammer. “This year’s Food Forum aims to celebrate and learn more about this New Orleans staple through the eyes of people who live and breathe food.”

2026 HNOC Food Forum Celebrates Gumbo. Photo provided by HNOC.

The day will conclude with a festive Food Fête, where guests will sample a variety Creole and Cajun gumbos featuring seafood, chicken and sausage and even vegetarian options, served with accompaniments such as potato salad, heirloom rice varieties, breads and regional side dishes. Bringing people together around the table, the Food Fête offers a flavorful celebration of the ingredients, traditions and shared stories that makes gumbo Louisiana’s most iconic dish.

Since 2010, the Food Forum has focused on the culinary practices of New Orleans and the Gulf region. Past Food Forums have explored topics such as hosting joy-filled gatherings, the histories of pork, rum, coffee, pralines and New Orleans’s world-famous festival foods.

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2026 HNOC Food Forum Celebrates Gumbo. Photo provided by HNOC.

The 2026 Food Forum is presented by Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning Blends and takes place at HNOC’s Williams Research Center at 410 Chartres St. from 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and space is limited. The Food Fête tasting event will take place at 520 Royal St. immediately after and tickets are $35.

About the Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC)

The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) is a nonprofit institution dedicated to preserving the distinctive history and culture of New

Orleans and the Gulf South. Founded in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC operates as a free museum,

research center and publisher spanning more than 14 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter.