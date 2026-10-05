Executive Board + About Us

Scott Richoux, Chair of the Board

Scott Richoux is a lifelong St. Bernard Parish resident and graduate of the University of New Orleans. Since 2003, he has held roles at the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, including clerk, Vice President of Transportation, Director of IT and Labor Relations, and Director of Special Projects. An entrepreneur, Scott co-owned French Press Coffeehouse with his brother, recognized as the Chamber’s New Business of the Year in 2022, until its closing in early 2026. He remains active in local real estate through renovation, development, rental management, and other business investments. In addition to chairing the Chamber, Scott serves as President of the St. Bernard Parish Library Board of Control, working with leadership to expand programming, modernize processes, strengthen oversight, and help transform the new library into an inclusive community resource for residents of all ages.

Sean Warner, Executive Vice Chair

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Sean Warner is the St. Bernard Market President and Commercial Loan Officer with Gulf Coast Bank & Trust in Chalmette. He is currently serving his fourth term on the St. Bernard Parish School Board, representing District 4, and serves as Chair of its Executive Committee. A longtime community leader, Sean has served as Chair of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation and the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the Chamber Board and Executive Board as Vice Chair, as well as the St. Bernard Parish Redevelopment Governing Board. In 2011, he was honored as the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year. Sean is also a longtime Rotarian and has served with the St. Bernard Parish Sports Hall of Fame. A lifelong St. Bernard Parish resident, he holds undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of New Orleans.

Jessica Reab, Vice Chair of Finance

Jessica Reab is the general manager and owner of Brewster’s Restaurant. She serves her community through her involvement with several organizations including the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, the St. Bernard Tourist Commission, and Exceptional Athletes of St. Bernard. Jessica was a member of Leadership St. Bernard, the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy, and the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute where she was nominated by her peers for the Community Service award. She was named by the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce as their Member of the Year for 2018 and 2025. She looks forward to the future of St. Bernard Parish and continuing to serve her hometown.

Edward Burgard, III, Vice Chair of Administration

Eddie Burgard, III serves as Vice President of Finance for Southern Recycling – EMR and has been a lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish. With extensive financial and business experience, he brings a strong commitment to the continued growth and success of the community. Eddie has been on the Chamber Board for 5 years and is serving his first year on the Executive Committee. Eddie is passionate about supporting local businesses, strengthening community partnerships, and promoting economic development. Having lived in the parish his entire life, he understands the importance of preserving the community’s unique character while creating opportunities for future generations.

Lara Schultz, Immediate Past Chair

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Lara Schultz, Realtor with Reve Realtors, has spent two decades closing deals across Metro New Orleans, with the bulk of her business rooted right here in St. Bernard Parish, her hometown. A St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce member since 2014, Lara served as 2025’s Past Chair after four years on the Executive Board. She chaired the St. Bernard Leadership program for four of those years, developing local leaders. A consistent top producer across the region for 20 years, Lara brings that same commitment to the Chamber — showing up, doing the work, and investing in the community that built her career.

About Us

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is committed to strengthening and promoting the local business community through advocacy, networking, business development, and community partnerships.

We connect businesses with opportunities to build relationships, increase visibility, share resources, and grow. Through events, professional development, business promotion, and community engagement, the Chamber provides a platform for businesses to connect with one another and stay involved in the economic growth of St. Bernard Parish.

Whether you are a small business, family-owned business, established organization, or new entrepreneur, the St. Bernard Chamber is here to help you connect, engage, and grow.