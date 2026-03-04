Mayra Pineda – 2026 Delegation to Forge Stronger Central America Ties. Photo provided by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) will lead a high-level trade delegation to El Salvador and Honduras from March 8–13 in a continued effort to expand international commerce and investment opportunities.

The six-day mission will convene senior leaders from government, finance, healthcare, aviation, and higher education to deepen economic collaboration between Louisiana and Central America. By building direct relationships with public officials and private-sector executives abroad, the delegation aims to generate new trade pathways, strengthen institutional partnerships, and attract cross-border investment.

As a global port region with longstanding cultural and commercial ties to Latin America, Louisiana remains uniquely positioned to facilitate hemispheric trade. The mission will emphasize the state’s logistics capabilities, expanding infrastructure, and growing international business network, reinforcing its reputation as a strategic gateway for North American markets.

Mayra Pineda, President and CEO of the Chamber underscored the broader impact of the initiative. “I am proud to lead this important delegation focused on strengthening the foundations of international trade and reinforcing our historic partnerships with Central America, efforts that will drive meaningful economic growth for New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.”

Delegation Composition and Strategic Focus

The complete delegation will include representatives from leading Louisiana institutions, including Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, Ochsner Health, Louisiana Economic Development, Louis Armstrong International Airport, CRC Global Solutions, Telemundo42, Televizion, New Orleans Jazz Museum, Colmex Construction, University of Holy Cross and the University of New Orleans. Participants will engage in bilateral meetings, site visits, and sector-specific discussions focused on finance, healthcare, infrastructure development, education, and international trade expansion.

“Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is proud to support this trade mission and strengthen New Orleans’ role as a global gateway,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation. “Airports play a vital role in connecting people, commerce, and opportunity, and expanding relationships with partners in Central America helps create new pathways for economic growth. We look forward to building stronger international partnerships that benefit our region and reinforce Louisiana’s position as a strategic hub for global trade.”

Through this initiative, HCCL continues to elevate Louisiana’s presence in global markets while fostering meaningful cross-border partnerships that drive sustainable economic development.