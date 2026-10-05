Dear Community Leaders

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce exists to help businesses prosper. Through networking, education, advocacy, and access to valuable resources, we connect business leaders and create opportunities for economic growth across our community.

In 2026, we reached a major milestone: more than 1,500 members representing 150,000 employees, making us one of Louisiana’s largest chambers of commerce. Most of our members are small businesses, and our 100-plus annual networking and educational events remain vital to our mission. But our role goes beyond hosting events. We must bring business leaders together, help solve problems, advance practical solutions, and tackle the challenges affecting economic prosperity.

That is why we are strengthening our advocacy efforts and working more closely with public officials and regional partners. We have revitalized our Governmental Affairs Committee and engaged a government relations consultant to ensure that the business community’s priorities are heard, understood, and reflected in policies that support investment, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

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We are also building stronger partnerships across parish lines. At a recent joint forum with the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng discussed shared priorities in public safety, economic development, infrastructure, and quality of life. The conversation underscored a simple truth: our communities are interconnected, and our region is strongest when we pursue a unified vision, compete together for national investment, and act with one voice.

None of this work is possible without you. Your membership gives the Chamber the credibility, reach, and collective strength to advocate effectively. We invite you to stay engaged—participate in our programs, share the challenges affecting your business, and lend your voice to the issues that will define our community for years to come.

Together, we can create a more competitive, resilient, and prosperous region for every business in the New Orleans community.