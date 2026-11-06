2026 Black Tech NOLA Summit Focuses on AI. Image provided by NOLAvate Black.

NEW ORLEANS — From learning how to use artificial intelligence to grow a business to connecting with employers hiring for technology jobs, the 2026 Black Tech NOLA Creator + AI Summit will offer a look at how AI is changing the way people work. The free event, presented by T-Mobile and organized by NOLAvate Black, takes place Nov. 7 at Gallier Hall.

The summit will feature hands-on workshops, career resources, startup demonstrations and a student AI pitch competition offering $6,500 in cash prizes. Discussions will also examine how emerging technology is affecting New Orleans’ creative industries and cultural identity.

“Black Tech NOLA is where technology, art and culture meet opportunity,” said Sabrina Short, founder and CEO of NOLAvate Black. “We want people to leave with more than just inspiration. We want students to see a pathway, job seekers to make meaningful connections, creators to experiment with new tools, founders to move an idea forward and our community to have a voice in how AI shapes our future.”

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The summit builds on two years of AI-focused programming by NOLAvate Black, a New Orleans nonprofit that works to expand access to technology careers, professional training and opportunities for entrepreneurs.

AI Training and Business Development

Workshops on AI prompting, application development, building AI agents to support startup growth and protecting intellectual property are among the summit’s offerings. The sessions emphasize practical applications of emerging technology for businesses, entrepreneurs and creative professionals.

“Artificial intelligence is changing how we work, learn, create, and connect,” said Sabrina Short, founder and CEO of NOLAvate Black. “Black Tech NOLA is designed to help our community explore how technology can advance innovation while developing solutions that preserve and protect culture.”

Workforce development is another focus, with the Explore Tech Talent Hub connecting students, early-career professionals, career changers and job seekers directly with employers. Participating companies and organizations include T-Mobile, Entergy, Copado, iSeatz, Excella, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

For entrepreneurs and small business owners, The Link Up offers startup demonstrations, mentorship and workshops on using AI to grow a business. The Idea Village, a New Orleans organization that supports entrepreneurs, is participating in programming focused on scaling startups through AI.

The summit also includes gaming, immersive media demonstrations and discussions about the relationship between technology and New Orleans’ cultural economy.

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AI’s Impact on Business and Culture

The summit’s opening session, “Welcome & State of Inclusive Innovation,” will feature NOLAvate Black founder and CEO Sabrina Short, T-Mobile Vice President of Strategic Alliances and External Affairs Clint Odom, and New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund Executive Director Lisa Alexis.

A panel titled “Policy, Power & People: Redefining Innovation for Communities of Culture” will feature René Peters Jr. of NVIDIA and Angie Jones, with Klassi R. Duncan moderating.

Another discussion, “At the Table or On the Table? The Impact of AI on Black Futures,” will include state Rep. Shaun Mena and Kim Walker LaGrue, moderated by Darrell Booker.

The afternoon program will also examine the role of AI in preserving cultural identity, storytelling and creative work. A panel titled “Preserving Our Voice, Protecting Our Legacy: Culture, Storytelling, and Immersive Tech” will feature Yolanda Barton and Jasmine Hall, moderated by Kristi Coleman.

Student AI Competition Offers $6,500

University students from Louisiana and across the Gulf South will put their AI skills to the test in the Black Tech NOLA NSBE AI Hackathon, competing for $6,500 in cash prizes.

Organized in collaboration with the National Society of Black Engineers, the competition challenges student teams to develop functional AI-powered solutions to community, cultural or other real-world problems during a five-hour virtual session Nov. 6, from 5 to 10 p.m.

The finalists will take their ideas before industry judges and summit attendees at Gallier Hall beginning at 2 p.m. Nov. 7, with $5,000 going to the first-place team, $1,000 to second place and $500 to third.

Beyond the cash prizes, the hackathon gives students experience in AI development, problem-solving, prototyping and pitching technology concepts, along with opportunities to connect with industry professionals.

NOLAvate Black previously held an AI hackathon with NSBE Louisiana in spring 2026, when six teams developed projects and competed before industry judges.

Black Tech NOLA – Expanding New Orleans’ Technology Workforce

Now in its eighth year, Black Tech NOLA has grown into a gathering for technology professionals, entrepreneurs, employers and community leaders interested in expanding opportunities in the industry.

The summit is part of NOLAvate Black’s broader work to strengthen the technology workforce across Greater New Orleans and the Gulf South. The nonprofit connects people with career preparation, employers, AI training and opportunities to earn technology certifications, while supporting entrepreneurs entering the industry.

For Short, that work also means ensuring that technological progress doesn’t come at the expense of the culture that makes New Orleans distinctive.

“We must invest in culture with technology. When culture bearers have the tools to protect their legacy, they’re able to build communities ready for what’s ahead. True innovation is purpose-driven,” said Short.

The 2026 Black Tech NOLA Creator + AI Summit takes place at Gallier Hall, 545 St. Charles Ave. Doors open at 9 a.m., with programming beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is free, and registration is available at blacktechnola.com.