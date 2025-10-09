2025 Year in Review: Chamber Events

Your New Orleans Chamber hosted over 100 events in 2024, reaching over 10,000 attendees! Thank you to our event hosts, partners, sponsors, and attendees for all your support and growing your business with us. While there are many civic organizations here in New Orleans, none offer broader exposure to the numerous industries that serve the Greater New Orleans area. Our events are an excellent opportunity, whether you are looking to grow your network, increase your brand’s exposure, or find your next step!

Women’s Business Alliance (WBA)

This event is the Chamber’s monthly women-to-women networking event. This event series brings together business-minded women who want to form lasting business relationships and strengthen the community through mentorship and support of women-owned businesses.

Power Hour

Power Hours are one-hour sessions that allow attendees to perfect their one-minute “business intros” by presenting to a focused group of up to 60 business professionals.

Build Your Skills

The New Orleans Chamber fulfills the educational aspect of our mission by providing valuable webinars/seminars and workshops for our members. The Chamber partners with industry-specific organizations and local business groups to provide an excellent resource for businesses to gain knowledge essential for growth and opportunity.

Ribbon Cuttings



As a complimentary benefit of membership, the New Orleans Chamber offers Ribbon Cutting assistance to recognize your grand opening, expansion, or special milestone. Our team – including Chamber staff and Ambassadors – will join you on-site with our 3-foot gold scissors, signature blue ribbon, and a commemorative certificate to celebrate the occasion. It’s our way of celebrating your success and supporting your growth – at no additional cost.

People’s Housing

It was such a joy to celebrate the official opening of our new construction affordable homes for families who truly need them. Being welcomed by the Chamber of Commerce reminded us that this work matters and that our community is behind us.

Pamela Aponza

College Beyond

The ribbon cutting marked an exciting chapter for our organization. We celebrated 10 years of College Beyond’s mission to support students graduating from college and transitioning to meaningful careers. That day reminded us we’re not doing this work alone; we’re part of a community that truly shows up for each other. We’re so grateful to the Chamber and DDD team for making us feel so honored and celebrated.

Caitlin Sheehan

Hotard Coaches, Inc.

Our Ribbon Cutting celebrating 90 years in business in the New Orleans area gave us the opportunity to re-connect with fellow business owners, meet new community leaders, and feel truly appreciated by the local business community. The support and exposure we received from the Chamber made the event even more special — it was a great way to kick off our next 90 years! Thanks for everything you all did!

Shannon Dallas

Uptown Wellness + Aesthetics

The ribbon cutting experience with the Chamber of Commerce was so meaningful to me in part because it was kind of a rebirth for our business after breaking away from the franchise we were previously a part of, and also because having the representatives of the Chamber there gave me such a sense of community involvement and support. As a local business owner, it’s great to feel supported by the community you are trying to serve. Amazing experience!

Jacob Tramontin

Pure Barre

The Chamber went out of its way on a cold day to celebrate our Grand Re-Opening. We couldn’t believe how many Chamber representatives showed up for us- it made us feel like an important part of the community! The photos looked amazing, kudos to Anthony LaMothe for capturing the excitement perfectly.

Julie Morse

Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience

The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience was thrilled to celebrate the ribbon cutting of its new Chapman Family Research Center with the Chamber of Commerce and DDD. Having the official team (and the big scissors!) made the day even more special and helped us introduce the new Center to a wider audience!

Emma Storm Herr

Rum House

We were thrilled to learn that the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and the DDD would join us for our 15th Anniversary celebration, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Their presence helped us kick off the celebration weekend with drink and food specials for our guests!

As a small business and a Chamber member, small incentives like these included in the membership really feel like a reward or bonus!

Axel Rosa

Kazzachat Sheyin

It’s Karyi Kitchens’ joy and honor to open a Nigerian restaurant in the city of New Orleans, a first since Hurricane Katrina hit the city in 2005. We hope to bring the Nigerian cuisine experience to all who desire the rich and bold flavors that are unique to Africa and especially Nigeria. Come taste our meals, come taste Nigeria!

Karyi Kitchens

The Spring Luncheon & Annual Meeting

The New Orleans Chamber’s Business Luncheon and Annual Meeting events feature keynote speakers that provide the business community with updates and insight on current business and legislative developments. Along with informative programming, these signature events also serve as high-power networking opportunities to connect with local business leaders. Attendance ranges between 500-1,000 attendees.

Chamber After 5

The Chamber hosts professional after-hours events once a month for members and future members to network, promote their businesses and forge relationships among a diverse crowd of professionals. This popular monthly event attracts 200-400 people.