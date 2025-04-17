2025 Woman Entrepreneur Pitch Competition Winner Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On April 10, six finalists competed in the Junior League of New Orleans’ (JLNO) Woman Entrepreneur (WE) Fellowship Pitch Competition presented by Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. The WE Fellowship Pitch Competition program creates an opportunity for one female-owned business to grow over the course of the following year by providing funding, mentorship and in-kind support.

This year’s pitch event was held at JLNO headquarters located at 4319 Carondelet Street in New Orleans. At the conclusion of six fantastic pitches, Laura Fenner of Chateau Sew & Sew, a fabric retail store and sewing-enthusiast hub that offers classes and private lessons for all experience levels, was declared the 2025 Woman Entrepreneur Fellow.

As the 2025 winner, Fenner receives an award package that includes a $7,500 cash grant from Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R., $5,000 in accounting services from Padgett Louisiana, $5,000 in legal services from Jones Walker, use of JLNO’s headquarters facility, tuition to JLNO’s Get on Board nonprofit training program, a feature story in JLNO’s quarterly magazine, Lagniappe, and Inside New Orleans Magazine, strategic business consulting services from Trepwise and much more.

This year’s finalists were all inspirational women with unique and diverse business ventures, and, in addition to the winner, included the following:

AEDO + TERRA Studio led by Ashley LeJeune

ASE Learning Academy under the leadership of DeShaunya Ware

Brown Ribbon Exchange led by Diana Davis

ReJu Juice under Kelley Wolfe’s leadership

Jardin du Dupuy founded by Stephanie Dupuy

JLNO President Tara Waldron emphasizes, “The WE Fellowship demonstrates the Junior League of New Orleans’ commitment to empowering women through mentoring, training and support. Since 2016, the program celebrates women-owned businesses and highlights the dynamic impact of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in our region and has provided results.”

Past JLNO WE Fellowship winners include Pillar Homecare, Bomb Ass Fro, Water Block Kids, and Cocktails and Sons. 2024 WE Fellowship recipient Kaitlin Guerin of Lagniappe Bakehouse has continued to grow her business and expand her reach over the past year through the successful grand opening of her brick-and-mortar location last fall and the world has taken notice as she was recently named a finalist for the prestigious James Beard Emerging Chef Award.

Women eligible to participate in the annual WE Pitch Competition must have at least a 50% stake in an enterprise operating between one to five years, with revenue under $750,000.

Junior League of New Orleans is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. More information on the organization can be found at www.jlno.org