2025 WATS Concerts Attract Over 50,000 Visitors Downtown

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – May has been a busy month in downtown New Orleans with singer Tom Jones packing the Saenger Theatre on May 4, the Tony Award-winning musical “The Wiz” running from May 13 to 18, and Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons performing on May 24 as part of their “The Last Encores” tour. In addition, on May 17, Celebrate Canal! hosted a Children’s Scavenger Hunt along Canal Street as part of the “Windows on Canal” public art exhibition.

The Downtown Development District (DDD) has also issued a statement about the success of the Wednesday at the Square event which attracted thousands of visitors.

WATS Attracts 50,000 Visitors

Downtown’s Wednesday at the Square (WATS) concert series hosted another impressive year in 2025, according to the DDD, bringing crowds, culture, and community to the New Orleans Central Business District.

This year’s series featured eight weeks of local musical acts and unique food and craft experiences from across the city, benefiting local businesses, restaurants, bars, and transport services and generating more than $650,000 of impact for the economy.

“Downtown Development District was proud to sponsor another incredible and impactful year of WATS in 2025 and looks forward to continuing the tradition of its presence Downtown for years to come,” the DDD said in a statement.

Each week welcomed 34 New Orleans restaurateurs and artists to the Square, showcasing the city’s culinary excellence and creative talent; additionally, the event highlighted the work of 24 local music acts throughout the season, acting as a source of exposure for performers within the New Orleans music industry.

Throughout the 2025 series, WATS welcomed more than 50,000 visitors. On its busiest night of the season, April 26, the Downtown event saw close to 8,500 visitors who came to hear live music from The Soul Rebels and Motel Radio, and kick off Jazz Fest Weekend One from the heart of the Crescent City.

The impact of WATS went far beyond the Square as well, with thousands of event attendees frequenting other city hotspots post-concert each week. After the show, Square-goers spent time and money across New Orleans, stimulating the local economy at popular locations like Canal Place, Caesars New Orleans, and more.

“We thank the New Orleans Young Leadership Council (YLC) for its work in coordinating this signature neighborhood event, which perfectly captures the spirit of our city and its vibrant Downtown,” the DDD’s statement said.

SafeWalk – Downtown Development District Program

One service that keeps people returning to all the events in downtown New Orleans is the SafeWalk program, a free service provided to safely escort residents, workers and visitors to their downtown destination. SafeWalk is a complimentary service provided by the DDD designed to ensure that residents, workers, and visitors feel secure while walking to and from destinations within the downtown area.

SafeWalk’s operating hours are 7 days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The DDD also offers a “Take a Walk with a Ranger” program, allowing individuals to accompany a Public Safety Ranger through downtown. This initiative fosters community engagement and provides an opportunity to discuss public safety concerns directly. Public Safety Rangers are non-commissioned professionals who patrol downtown on foot and bicycle. They serve as additional eyes and ears for local law enforcement and assist visitors with directions.