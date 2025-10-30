Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business Events

2025 State of Jefferson Event Highlights Parish Progress

October 30, 2025   |By
2025 State of Jefferson Event Highlights Parish Progress
2025 State of Jefferson Event Highlights Parish Progress. Photo by Kelly Hite.

WESTWEGO, La. – Leaders from across Jefferson Parish gathered Oct. 29 at the Alario Center for the annual State of Jefferson luncheon, hosted by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Council Chairman Scott Walker outlined key initiatives, honored community achievements, and previewed major projects shaping the parish’s future. State of

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter