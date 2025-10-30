2025 State of Jefferson Event Highlights Parish Progress

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

WESTWEGO, La. – Leaders from across Jefferson Parish gathered Oct. 29 at the Alario Center for the annual State of Jefferson luncheon, hosted by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Council Chairman Scott Walker outlined key initiatives, honored community achievements, and previewed major projects shaping the parish’s future.

Now in its ninth year, the sold-out event has become one of the parish’s most anticipated civic gatherings, drawing more than 400 business and political leaders annually. Councilmembers representing Districts 1 through 5 and At-Large Divisions A and B were recognized among those in attendance, while Sheng and Walker delivered in-depth presentations and participated in a panel discussion on parish priorities and initiatives.

“We have over 2,600 employees working in 43 departments to bring you parish services every single day,” said Sheng. “When I came into office, we embraced what we call Next-Level Leadership.” Sheng reminded the audience that change is difficult in large bureaucracies and often attracts criticism, but added that “if we put the hard work in, eventually we can demonstrate that it was all worth it.”

Sheng talked about the onerous process of updating the parish financial system, investments in major upgrades to sewer and water infrastructure, streamlining permitting processes, and reimagining what recreation looks like in the community. She also pointed to a major milestone in the parish’s resilience planning.

Jefferson Parish Earns Rare Flood Insurance Rating

Sheng highlighted Jefferson Parish's recent improved classification from Class 5 to Class 3 under the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, effective Oct. 1. The new rating qualifies property owners in unincorporated areas for a 35 percent reduction in flood-insurance premiums. The achievement reflects major drainage upgrades, stronger pumping systems, updated building codes, and expanded flood-mitigation programs.

Jefferson Parish is the first in Louisiana to earn a CRS Class 3 rating and one of only 11 communities nationwide to reach that level. “That is extremely rare and a testament to the great work being done,” Sheng said. “Of the 1,767 communities that participated in the program, we were in the top 1 percent.”

Investing in Sports as Economic Infrastructure

In addition to infrastructure and public works, Sheng spotlighted Jefferson Parish’s growing presence in regional recreation and tourism.

“Jefferson Parish has the land and the resources to invest in sports infrastructure, but it’s New Orleans’ brand that positions us for regional and national tournaments,” said Sheng. “Our councilmembers are willing to use their funds and appropriate budget dollars to invest in the infrastructure we need.”

The parish has committed $15 million to renovate the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, transforming the former minor league baseball stadium into a multi-use venue for high school football, professional soccer, concerts, and other major events.

In addition, Jefferson Parish is developing the $21 million John Alario Jr. Sports Complex, a large-scale youth and tournament facility under construction on the West Bank. Designed for baseball, softball, soccer, football, lacrosse, and rugby, the venue is expected to draw regional tournaments and boost local tourism, reinforcing the parish’s strategy of investing in high-impact, multi-use recreation hubs.

“This is more than a parish playground,” said Walker. “It is a world-class facility. It is huge for the Westbank.”

Sheng said it was a controversial decision at the time, but these investments are now attracting large numbers of people from around the region and neighboring states — translating into hotel stays and an economic boost for the community.

Walker Reports on Education, Safety, and Growth

Following Sheng’s remarks, Council Chairman Scott Walker outlined key parish initiatives that have advanced over the past year, focusing on education, public safety, and recreation.

“Jefferson Parish isn’t just where we work. It’s where we raise our families, build our businesses, and shape the future of southeast Louisiana,” Walker said.

He highlighted Jefferson Parish’s ongoing investment in early childhood education, noting that nearly $2 million in parish funds, state matches, and private donations have been secured to expand daycare access and renovate a Head Start facility in River Ridge.

“Investing in early childhood education is the single most important investment we can make,” said Walker. “Educational background should not be dictated by your financial background.”

“Every big business should see the magnitude of this and want to invest. These are your future workers.

“Let’s not overlook the state’s dollar-for-dollar matching fund. I’ll use Entergy as an example. Entergy, let’s do $1M per year for ten years. So, $10M over ten years becomes $20M over ten years. This can really start making a sustainable and impactful difference to early childhood education.”

Walker also emphasized strides in public safety, including the deployment of speed trailers with license plate recognition technology and the purchase of bulletproof vests for K-9 officers. “We’re finding smarter ways to support law enforcement,” he said, “through tools and technology that make our officers and residents safer.”

With regard to retail centers, Walker said, “Clearview is evolving. Elmwood is evolving. Westside Shopping Center is the exception to the rule across the country.”

Walker lauded Swaybox Studios, a New Orleans-based animation and puppetry firm that has gained significant recognition after creating a Super Bowl commercial for the NFL in 2022 and securing a strategic investment from Mortal Media, positioning the company for major growth in the entertainment sector.

Addressing the Parish Bond Rating Loss

At the end of July 2025, Jefferson Parish lost its bond rating from major credit-rating agencies — a move officials say stemmed from audit delays and staffing shortages rather than fiscal weakness.

“I have to mention New Orleans because it’s in the news a lot, but their situation is very different from ours,” said Sheng. “We got too much money in a very short period of time that we could not process and keep up with our audits. So that’s a very different situation.”

She mentioned that a series of emergencies led to the situation. “COVID, Ida, Francine, tornadoes, salt-water intrusion, a busted water line, and freezing snow — we had an unprecedented amount of disasters, which meant the parish received money. We had a tremendous workload without a corresponding increase in staff.”

She said that by the summer of 2026 all of the relevant audits will have been filed and the bond rating should be reassessed, aided by the adoption of a new financial system.