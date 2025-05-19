2025 Startup St. Bernard Applications Open

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (press release) – Applications are open for the 11th annual Startup St. Bernard pitch competition, presented by the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF). Startup St. Bernard seeks out dedicated, enthusiastic entrepreneurs who want to grow their business to the next level. Entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of judges. The entry period closes at 12:00 p.m. CT on July 11.

Three finalists will be selected to “pitch” their business to a panel of judges on Aug. 21 at Nunez Community College. Each finalist will receive a cash prize of at least $5,000, with the grand prize winner taking home a mix of cash and in-kind services such as legal, accounting, marketing, and business consulting. Final prize details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Startup St. Bernard is open to any business that will:

Locate their base of operations to St. Bernard Parish for at least 2 years

Improve St. Bernard Parish

Actively participate in the St. Bernard Parish entrepreneurial ecosystem

To qualify, entrants must be in business for five years or less or be an existing business creating a new division or entity, have yearly revenue under $1,000,000, and have five employees or fewer. Past Startup St. Bernard cash finalists, winners, and nonprofit organizations are not eligible to enter.

The Shark Tank-style public event is open to any business that meets the entry criteria and is passionate about joining St. Bernard Parish’s growing business community. Previous winners include 40 Arpent Brewing Company, Christie’s Dreams Seafood, Reactive Digital Systems, LLC, Clean Course Meals, Schmelly’s Dirt Farm, CORE Louisiana Counseling & Recovery Center, Glass Half Full, Ceres Plant Protein Cereal, The Safety Pouch, and Natural Wellness with Nurse April.

Judges will score entries based on the quality of the business plans and how the startups will improve St. Bernard by creating jobs, investing capital into the parish, providing needed products or services to the region, and/or contributing to the growth of the core Startup St. Bernard sectors: sustainability, creative digital media, cultural arts/cultural economy, health and wellness, advanced manufacturing/value-added manufacturing, logistics, and the seafood industry.

The application is now live at www.startupstbernard.com/enter.

HOW IT WORKS

Submit Your Business Plan Online

Entrepreneurs must complete the entry form and submit a business plan at www.startupstbernard.com by 12:00 p.m. noon CST on July 11.

Committee Selects Finalists

An independent selection committee with business expertise will review the submissions and choose three finalists that will be selected to “pitch.”

Finalists Pitch for a Chance to Win

Finalists will pitch their businesses to a panel of judges in a Shark Tank-style presentation format. The live, public event will take place on Thursday, August 21 at Nunez Community College.

Questions about the competition or entry criteria can be directed to contact@sbedf.org.