Letter from the President | 2025 Q1

Welcome to the Q1 2025 issue of REGION Magazine! As we enter a new year, we are energized by the momentum of 2024 and the incredible strides made across international trade, economic development, workforce training, and innovation in Greater New Orleans. This issue reflects the region’s drive to position itself as a leader in global commerce, infrastructure development, and emerging industries.

We begin with a 2024 Year in Review from the World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO), which had a banner year fostering international relationships, hosting trade missions, and solidifying Louisiana’s role as a hub for foreign direct investment. With more than 100 foreign civic and business leaders visiting from 23 countries, two multi-layered European trade missions, and the launch of an unprecedented maritime cargo report in collaboration with the five lower-Mississippi River deep-draft ports, WTCNO has reinforced its position as a strategic thought leader in Louisiana’s trade community.

Looking ahead, workforce development remains a critical focus, and H2Workforce is leading the charge in training Louisiana’s energy professionals for the future. With support from the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, this initiative is helping to create pathways to careers in hydrogen production, carbon capture, solar, and wind energy, ensuring that Louisiana remains at the forefront of the clean energy transition.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl LIX preparations have provided a once-in-a-generation opportunity to enhance New Orleans’ infrastructure and showcase the city’s ability to execute major projects on a global stage. Under the leadership of GNO, Inc. President & CEO Michael Hecht, more than 550 infrastructure projects were completed in partnership with state and local agencies, ensuring that New Orleans is not just ready for the big game, but for long-term investment, tourism, and economic growth.

In this issue, we also profile Todd James, whose journey from a young boy fascinated by construction to his current role as Director of External Affairs at Broadmoor, LLC is a testament to the power of mentorship, community engagement, and a passion for building the future of New Orleans. His work on the River District and countless other key development projects is shaping the city in ways that honor his family legacy while paving the way for new opportunities.

Additionally, we feature Ingest, a local tech company that is transforming how restaurants leverage data to improve operations, customer engagement, and financial sustainability. By democratizing data analytics, Ingest is empowering independent restaurants with tools traditionally reserved for large corporations—helping to preserve and grow the unique culinary culture that defines the Greater New Orleans region.

Each of these stories showcases the innovation and drive that fuel Greater New Orleans’ economic growth. As we step into 2025, we remain committed to driving investment, fostering talent, and strengthening the industries that make Southeast Louisiana a world-class destination for business and opportunity.

Thank you for your continued support of GNO, Inc. and the work being done to elevate the region’s economy.

Sincerely,