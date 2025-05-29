2025 Parade of Homes Showcases Across Greater New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2025 Parade of Homes, presented by James Hardie, Orleans Furniture and OnPath Credit Union, invites in-person visits to 16 newly built homes by 14 area builders on the weekends of June 21-22 and June 28-29, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Hosted annually by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), the Parade of Homes offers inspiration and information to potential homebuyers.

If in-person visits are not possible, select homes can also be seen virtually starting July 31 (following the in-person tours) using Matterport 3D virtual tour technology on the New Orleans Parade of Homes mobile app (available from the App Store or Google Play), and on the HBAGNO website. The app features a full list of this year’s Parade homes with locations, directions, a range of prices, builder contacts, sponsors, and vendors. Attendees can also vote for their favorite home/home features.

The event serves as the area’s best opportunity to tour new homes and see the latest trends in home design, including flexible, multi-functional floor plans to outdoor living spaces designed for year-round enjoyment. This year’s homes highlight the features today’s homeowners crave, including the newest styles in lighting, fixtures, and appliances. Attendees can also receive expert advice from trusted builders, designers, lenders, and real estate professionals.

- Sponsors -

The Greater New Orleans Parade of Homes is inspirational for those planning to build, renovate or move to a new neighborhood, as housing needs continue to evolve. While search criteria vary from person to person, many people continue to seek homes that offer style, increased space, and affordability, as well as comfort, safety, and a sense of community. This year’s Parade homes span neighborhoods across the Greater New Orleans area, including Lakeshore Subdivision, The Parks of Plaquemines, Marrero, Place Pontchartrain, Old Metairie, Beverly Knoll, Louisiana Trace, Live Oak Manner, Fairgrounds Triangle, and Gabriel in Kenner.

“This year’s Parade offers a variety of homes in neighborhoods across the metro that reflect the diverse tastes and budgets of potential homebuyers in our community,” said Dan Mills, CEO of the HBAGNO. “As we continue to monitor ongoing housing issues, such as homeowners and flood insurance, we are proud to again showcase the craftsmanship of our area’s most innovative builders, subcontractors, and vendors who continue to provide inspiration while building strong relationships in the communities they serve.”

HBAGNO St. Jude Dream Home

Additionally, HBAGNO is a proud supporter of the St. Jude Dream Home®. Proceeds from the annual raffle support St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. The New Orleans St. Jude Dream Home is 2,768 sq. ft. with a dazzling array of amenities. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is located at 425 Live Oak Street in Bucktown. Built by Hyman L. Bartolo Jr. Contractors, Inc., the home is valued at $700,000.

A full list of homes (some pre-sold; some for purchase) and their locations can be found at the HBAGNO website or on the free mobile app at “New Orleans Parade of Homes”. For more information, attendees can also pick up a print copy of the 2025 Parade of Homes program at participating homes or by following the Parade on social media at @HBAGNO.

2025 Parade of Homes Sponsors

2025 Parade of Homes is presented by James Hardie, On Path Credit Union and Orleans Furniture; Parade Route Sponsors: Armstrong’s Lighting, Compass Inspection Services, M&M Glass, Nisus Corporation, and The Times Picayune; Contributing Sponsors: Ferguson Showroom, Marchand Creative Kitchens, Renaissance Publishing, New Orleans Homes; Judge/Transportation Sponsor: Kellett Lumber; Trophy Sponsor: Right 4U Construction; Participating Builders: A Plus Construction, Arnold Boudreaux Concrete, Burk Construction and Development, Cojoe Homes, Creative Builders of Louisiana, D.I.A. Custom Builders, Fitz Construction, Miller Building, Reve, Inc., Right 4 You Construction, River Parish Construction, RMC Construction, Troyer Builders and Hyman Bartolo Jr. Contractors, builders of the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home®.

About HBAGNO

Founded in 1941, the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) provides members with continuing education, events for networking opportunities and advocacy to protect the home building industry. The HBAGNO is a non-profit professional organization serving nearly 1,000 builder and associate members encompassing seven parishes throughout Louisiana, including Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Plaquemines, and Orleans. The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans continues to proudly serve as the home of local, licensed residential contractors for over 80 years.