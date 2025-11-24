2025 National Philanthropy Day Honorees Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater New Orleans Chapter (AFP GNO) hosted its annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon on Nov. 13 at The Cannery. The event brought together nonprofit leaders, donors, corporate partners, and community advocates to celebrate individuals and organizations whose generosity and leadership are shaping a more vibrant and equitable Southeast Louisiana.

“National Philanthropy Day reminds us that generosity is one of our community’s greatest strengths,” said Natasha Walker, Director of Development and Communications of the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music and AFP GNO Chapter President. “Our honorees show what’s possible when people leverage their time, resources, and talent to build a stronger and more connected Greater New Orleans. Celebrating them is a celebration of the values that make our region remarkable.”

This year marked AFP GNO’s 39th anniversary, highlighting nearly four decades of advancing ethical fundraising, professional development, and community impact.

“This event is special because it spotlights everyone who plays a role in the philanthropy throughout our region,” said Jay Huffstatler, Executive Director of the OnPath Foundation and National Philanthropy Day Co-Chair. “From donors and foundations to corporate partners and nonprofit professionals, each honoree helps move our community forward. Their work reflects the very best of who we can be when we come together with intention and heart.”

National Philanthropy Day Honorees

The 2025 National Philanthropy Day Honorees include:

Leadership in Corporate Philanthropy: OnPath Credit Union, recognized for its sustained commitment to economic mobility, financial empowerment, and community investment through programs supporting education, homeownership, and entrepreneurship.

Outstanding Philanthropist: Peggy Floyd, honored for her far-reaching philanthropic leadership and transformational giving across arts, culture, education, and historic preservation.

Outstanding Foundation: Louisiana Bar Foundation, celebrated for its statewide leadership in expanding access to justice, including millions in annual grantmaking to support civil legal aid and essential community services.

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Sara Bradford, recognized for her dedication to building strong cross-sector partnerships and her commitment to advancing regional economic opportunity.

Board of Directors Award: Jefferson Community Foundation and Christine Briede, honored for bold leadership in strengthening Jefferson Parish through philanthropy, collaboration, and community impact.

For more information about the AFP Greater New Orleans Chapter and National Philanthropy Day, visit www.afpno.org.