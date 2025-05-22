2025 Louisiana Survey Report Reveals Public Opinion

NEW ORLEANS – The 2025 Louisiana Survey, conducted by the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School, has been released, reflecting the views of Louisiana residents on a wide range of public policy issues through both online and telephone surveys administered from Feb. 9 to March 11.

This year’s results show a slight improvement in public sentiment, with more respondents believing the state is heading in the right direction compared to previous years. However, economic concerns continue to dominate, followed closely by crime and education.

Crime

Nearly half of respondents believe crime has increased across Louisiana in the past year, and about a third say it’s risen in their own communities, but a strong majority supports alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent offenders. In the online survey, 83% of respondents supported alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent offenders, a view shared by 89% of those surveyed by phone.

The report states that 69% of online respondents and 73% of telephone respondents support legalizing small amounts of marijuana for personal use, continuing a steady increase in support over the past decade.

Support for the death penalty has softened, down to 63% (online) and 54% (telephone).

Taxes

Tax sentiment remains negative, with 63% of online respondents and 61% of phone respondents saying income taxes are too high. Sales taxes are considered excessive by even more, with 74% online and 68% respondents by phone saying taxes are too high.

While most residents support increased spending on infrastructure, education, and policing, there is little appetite for new taxes to fund them, except in the case of road improvements, where a narrow majority supports tax hikes.

Energy

On energy policy, offshore oil and gas expansion still enjoys wide support (70%), but solar and wind energy have grown in popularity, with around two-thirds favoring solar farms and over half supporting wind turbines. Nuclear energy remains divisive, with only about half in favor.

Most residents believe offshore drilling benefits the economy, while renewables are seen as more environmentally friendly.

Insurance

Homeowners’ insurance remains a significant issue. About 12% of online respondents and 9% of phone respondents reported having their policies canceled in the past year, and nearly 70% said their premiums went up.

There is broad support for state programs that would help homeowners strengthen their roofs and even assist with relocation from high-risk areas.

Education

Education remains a pressing concern, with more than half of respondents saying there are too few public school teachers. Teacher quality receives mixed reviews, but there is widespread bipartisan support for raising teacher pay, with 90% among Democrats and 74% among Republicans in the online survey supporting teacher salary increases. That support declines when the raises are tied to new taxes, but remains strong overall.

The Survey

Initiated in 2003, the survey has been conducted for over two decades. Each year, the survey gathers responses from a representative sample of Louisiana residents, encompassing both urban and rural populations. The methodology includes traditional telephone interviews and online surveys administered through partnerships with research firms like YouGov. The primary objective of the Louisiana Survey is to establish benchmarks and monitor changes in residents’ assessments of state government services and public policy issues.

To access the full survey report, visit here.