The mission of the Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals is to cultivate future civic and economic leaders of Jefferson Parish and the surrounding community through philanthropic initiatives, education, and leadership development opportunities.

Our Young Professionals Committee meets the first Tuesday of each month. The committee meets to plan and discuss ideas for events such as Eats & Edu, Coffee & Community, and socials. Eats & Edu and Coffee & Community are opportunities for Young Professionals to engage with prominent leaders in our region and hear about their expertise and experience. The Young Professionals are also involved in community volunteer opportunities and maintain active involvement in the Jefferson Chamber’s larger networking events. Committee meetings are open to all young professionals in their 20s and 30s.

Community Involvement

JCYP provides many volunteer and philanthropic opportunities in the community throughout the year, including volunteering for local non-profits and promoting the Metairie Flag at community events to raise funds for quality of life improvement projects.

Socials

A JCYP social provides young professionals in the region opportunities to meet up at local establishments to catch up. Past events have included happy hours, dog park socials, virtual reality gameplay, holiday parties, and more.

Coffee & Community

Coffee & Community provides young professionals the opportunity to learn from a local leader about their involvement in projects and initiatives in the community

while networking over coffee with attendees.

Eats & Edu

During Eats & Edu, attendees enjoy a 3-4 course dinner at a fixed rate while learning from local leaders, industry tycoons, and experienced professionals, and networking with other young professionals. Each event features guest speakers who make presentations and provide educational insight on specific topics important to young professionals in the region.

