2025 Inc. 5000 Includes 24 from New Orleans Region

NEW ORLEANS – Inc. released its 2025 Inc. 5000 rankings on Aug. 12, spotlighting America’s fastest-growing private companies based on three-year revenue growth from 2021-24. Forty-eight Louisiana businesses earned a place on this year’s list and half of them come from the Greater New Orleans region.

Flexicrew Technical Services (FTS)

"Making the Inc. 5000 list is a great testament to the resilience of our team and how hard they work to provide exceptional service to our client partners and associates. Being on the list seven consecutive years shows the extraordinary service our team provides. We are extremely honored and proud to have been recognized for this achievement," said Brandon Smith, President of FTS | Flexblue Staffing.

"Both of our business lines are seeing great growth. Flexicrew Technical Services focuses on Professional and Technical Placements, which includes harder to fill orders that take great recruiting effort," said Smith. "FTS is also a great lead-in for our FlexBlue Staffing division, which focuses on Light Industrial/Skilled Trades. This partnership with our clients offers a one-vendor approach. Our team has great partnerships with clients and candidates throughout the Gulf Coast Region and beyond."

"The future looks very bright, and we are focusing on on-site engagements that allow us to be more entrenched with our client partners in helping to run the day-to-day of these large engagements," said Smith. "We are also focused on operational excellence within the company to even better service our clients and associates."

Crescent Payroll Solutions

“Making the Inc 5000 list for the 5th year in a row has been an amazing accomplishment,” said Sanders Offner, President of Crescent Payroll Solutions, a Metairie-based company.

Offner says 3 main factors fueled this growth:

“First and foremost, our investment in our team and the resources provided to them. Without happy and engaged employees, growth will never exist.

Secondly, the relationships we have built along the way have been vital to organization. Being a great partner to the community and other centers of influence have helped add clients every year of which 90% of them come through referrals.

And finally, Businesses of all sizes don’t want to be a transaction, they want great technology that comes with great support. The National Payroll companies have failed servicing their clients correctly and they are turning to us to help fill that void.”

Offner said Crescent Paryroll Solutions will continue to build a reliable company with passionate people.

SSE Steel Fabrication

Mindy Nunez Airhart, President and CEO of SSE Steel Fabrication in St. Bernard, says they are so excited to make the list for the 4th time.

“We see our growth continuing in the infrastructure and industrial sectors - we have some great new projects including the new Mobile Bay Bridge and the Louisiana International Terminal here in St. Bernard Parish,” said Airhart. “We’ve also been leveraging AI to enhance our services and streamline operations, which helps us keep costs down. However, high borrowing costs and uncertainty around tariffs are influencing the pace and timing of new opportunities. Overall, I am excited about the future and the continued growth of our company!"

SSE Steel Fabrication a leading provider of steel fabrication, known for combining high-quality craftsmanship with advanced automation and robotics. The full-service facility handles fabrication, structural steel erection, welding, design, assembly, painting, blasting, finishing, and quality control, along with field welding for on-site work and emergency repairs. SSE was the first in south Louisiana to install the PythonX Structural Fabrication System and has since expanded its capabilities with state-of-the-art robotic equipment.

Susco Solutions

"Making the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team," said Neel S. Sus, PMP, CEO at Susco Solutions. "Our growth fuels deeper investment in people development, AI-driven innovation, and the enterprise software that helps businesses scale."

Neel emphasized the growth trend in technology. "The biggest trend we’re seeing is leaders using technology not just for efficiency, but to truly empower their people — which is exactly where we excel."

Susco, a business software solutions company in the industry since 2006, specializes in developing custom software to improve organizational efficiency. The firm leverages the latest technology to create tools that streamline workflows, close operational gaps, and enhance communication both internally and with target customers. Locally serving many industries, Susco has a national client-base in custom claims management systems and their SaaS offering, RocketClaims.

RED Group

“We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third time. This recognition belongs to our talented team members, whose dedication to our mission and our clients drives everything we do," said Kyle Remont, president and founder of RED Group. "We are grateful to our clients who trust us to control and secure their critical assets, and we look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to deliver innovative solutions for the future.”

RED Group is an Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Technology & Integration firm specializing in Automation, Operational Technology (OT) Consulting, and Cybersecurity solutions. Their expertise in operational technology, systems engineering, and systems integration enables thoughtful organizational guidance towards production optimization, consistency, and resiliency.

Greater New Orleans Region Inc. 5000 List

At No. 595, NOLA DMC is the highest-ranked and fastest-growing company from the Greater New Orleans region on this year’s Inc. 5000, ahead of the next local entrant, Crew One Productions, at No. 927.

NOLA DMC, Travel & Hospitality, New Orleans

Crew One Productions, Business Products & Services, New Orleans

Percipience, Software, Mandeville

SSE Steel Fabrication, Construction, Saint Bernard

Broussard & Dove, APLC, Legal, Houma

Sandstone, Travel & Hospitality, New Orleans

Synergy Design Group, Advertising, Marketing & PR, New Orleans

Longbranch Recovery & Wellness, Healthcare & Medical, Covington

Search Influence, Advertising, Marketing & PR, New Orleans

Rep Data, Business Products & Services, New Orleans

The Next Solar Energy Technology, Energy, Kenner

Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers, Legal, New Orleans

WyCo Services, Business Products & Services, Covington

Susco Solutions, Software, Harvey

Perrier Esquerre Contractors, Construction, Saint Rose

RED Group, Engineering, Metairie

Ampirical, Engineering, Covington

Flexicrew Technical Services, Human Resources, Metairie

Crescent Payroll Solutions, Human Resources, Metairie

Nola @ home Care, Healthcare & Medical, Metairie

Extreme Nitrogen, Energy, Harvey

Ready Power, Construction, New Orleans

Anntoine Marketing + Design, Advertising, Marketing & PR, Hammond

Proforma Key Solutions, Business Products & Services, New Orleans

Statewide Honorees Beyond Greater New Orleans

West Monroe–based EPC, which builds and maintains fiber networks, leads Louisiana’s entries at No. 202 with 1,932% growth in its first appearance on the list.

The state’s fastest risers also include Prairieville’s Getpro Industrial (No. 216), Slaughter’s Omega Foundation Services (No. 267), and Broussard’s Southern Coatings (No. 545):

EPC Construction, West Monroe

Getpro Industrial Business Products & Services, Prairieville

Omega Foundation Services, Construction, Slaughter

Southern Coatings, Construction, Broussard

Pulse eCitation Solutions, IT Services, Baton Rouge

Currency Bank, Financial Services, Baton Rouge

Fly Guys, Software, Lafayette

S1 Technology, IT Services, Lafayette

Ace Specialties, Manufacturing, Lafayette

Kenny Habetz Injury Law, Legal, Lafayette

Exit Momentum, Business Products & Services, Prairieville

Tides Medical, Healthcare & Medical, Lafayette

At home Care of Louisiana, Healthcare & Medical, Baton Rouge

DAA Media + Marketing, Advertising, Marketing & PR, Baton Rouge

hubley, Software, Baton Rouge

CORE Boiler & Mechanical Services, Business Products & Services, Prairieville

Argent Financial Group, Financial Services, Ruston

365 Labs, Software, Baton Rouge

Work Designs, Business Products & Services, Eunice

JCW Creative, Advertising, Marketing & PR, Baton Rouge

Learning Sciences Corporation, Software, Baton Rouge

Anytime Flooring, Construction, Baton Rouge

Emergent Method, Business Products & Services, Baton Rouge

DPI Management Company, Healthcare & Medical, Baton Rouge

The Inc. 5000 Rankings

According to Inc., to qualify for the Inc. 5000 list, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other firms—and have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. Rankings are determined by percentage revenue growth over the most recent three-year period.