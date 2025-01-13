2025 Housing Summit to Address Critical Residential Housing Issues in Greater New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), in partnership with the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR) and the Apartment Association of Greater New Orleans (AAGNO), is proud to present the 2025 Housing Summit. This annual event will bring together top experts to discuss pressing issues shaping residential housing in the Greater New Orleans area.

Attendees will receive a detailed housing forecast based in the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development housing data and gain valuable insights into developments in Louisiana’s insurance market.

The Housing Summit will also cover changes to Multiple Listing Service (MLS) real estate listings, federal advocacy projects impacting residential housing under the new Federal Administration and Congress, and legislative updates on key House and Senate sessions for the Spring session.

- Sponsors -

Featured speakers include Dr. Robert Dietz, Senior Economist, National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), Mr. Tim Temple, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner, Norman Morris, CEO, Louisiana Realtors Association, Jerry Bologna, Chairman, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), Lake Coulson, Vice President of Advocacy, National Home Builders Association, Greg Brown, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, National Apartment Association, Nick Manis, Public and Federal Issues Liaison, and National Realtor Association.

The Housing Summit will take place on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) at the Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner, LA 70065.

Tickets are $70 per person or $800 for a table. For tickets or more information, call 504-837-2700 or email ashlyn@home-builders.org.

HBAGNO CEO Dan Mills and other panelists will be available for interviews following the event.

Presenting Sponsors includ Sunrise Homes, Angele Apartments, and Quillen Construction Group. Lunch Sponsors include Apartment Association of Greater New Orleans and the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors. HBAGNO is the production sponsor and the good will sponsor is Augustino Brothers, Inc.

Founded in 1941, the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) serves nearly 1,000 builder and associate members across seven parishes, including Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Plaquemines, and Orleans. The organization provides continuing education, networking opportunities, and advocacy to protect the home building industry. For over 80 years, HBAGNO has proudly represented licensed residential contractors in Greater New Orleans.