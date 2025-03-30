The Arc of Greater New Orleans: Giving Back 2025

The Arc of Greater New Orleans works to secure for all people with intellectual disabilities opportunities to develop and live to their fullest potential. Our purpose is to create, through education, advocacy, and support, a greater New Orleans community that includes and celebrates people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Arc of Greater New Orleans (ArcGNO) is a respected non-profit organization with a 72-year legacy of championing the independence and well-being of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our dedicated team works tirelessly to empower families, assisting parents of infants and toddlers in accessing crucial early intervention services. We provide in-home support that cultivates autonomy and daily living skills, operate four vibrant community centers, and offer comprehensive job training and employment support. Together, we are creating a more inclusive community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Achieve with Us!

How To Help

Donations ensure that the people in our community waiting for services will get what they need. Donations also allow us to be a nimble provider in a changing landscape for the younger generations who need us. Visit arcgno.org/donate to learn how to help.

We love our volunteers. Last year, more than 1100 volunteers gave their time to ArcGNO through various projects, such as our Mardi Gras Recycling Center. To learn more about volunteering with us, visit arcgno.org/volunteer.

ArcGNO offers services throughout Orleans, Jefferson, St Bernard, Plaquemines, and St Tammany Parishes.

925 Labarre Road, Metairie, LA | 504-837-5105 | arcgno.org