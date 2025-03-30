Giving Hope: Giving Back 2025

With a worldwide and Christ-like approach to providing care to communities in need, Giving Hope supports ministries and people through food pantries, orphanages, community centers, and sustained community outreach.

Giving Hope offers food pantries in five states, generating 7.7 million pounds of groceries distributed and over 335 thousand hot meals served. These efforts play a crucial role in fighting food insecurity in communities nationwide.

“In the 11 years God has been ordering our steps, it’s amazing to see the mercies He provides, allowing us to continue to meet the forever growing demand,” says Betty Thomas, Chief Operations Director of the Giving Hope Food Pantries.

Giving Hope is a 501c3 nonprofit with the mission to give glory to God and promote human dignity by providing food, clothing, shelter, and fellowship to communities across five states and nine countries.

In New Orleans, The Giving Hope Community Center, a collaboration between Giving Hope and Thrive New Orleans’ Thrive 9th Ward initiative, serves as a secure safe haven for families and youth in the Desire-Florida area, providing outreach opportunities to over 1500 people and over 300 students reached through sports, recreation, workforce development, and holistic mentorship.

“Together, we are creating lasting change, not just by providing resources but by instilling hope and opportunity in the hearts of those who need it most,” says Chuck Morse, Executive Director of Thrive New Orleans. “The impact of Giving Hope New Orleans’ work is immeasurable, and we are proud to stand alongside them as we continue to build a brighter future for New Orleans.”

How To Help

Donating to Giving Hope NOLA not only supports essential community programs but also fosters a brighter future for underprivileged individuals in New Orleans. Your contribution fuels their mission of empowering and uplifting those in need, creating lasting positive change in the heart of the city. To learn more, please visit givinghopenola.org/donate.

504-940-1592 | givinghopenola.org